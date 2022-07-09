Peterborough United will be looking for a fresh start this season and to push hard for promotion. Pic by Joe Dent / www.theposh.com

Here's the form that Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and every other side will take into the 2022/23 League One season

It’s a different season, different teams and different players.

By Stephen Thirkill
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 6:00 am

But every team always wants to finish the previous season strongly to help begin the new season on a high.

Last season is a distant memory – and a new chance to prove yourself – but momentum is always important.

We’ve taken a look at the stats to see how every club performed in the second half of the season and who we can expect to start strongly or to struggle.

1. Bristol Rovers - 54pts (promoted from League Two)

25 16 6 3 44:16 28 54

2. MK Dons - 51pts

24 15 6 3 36:15 21 51

3. Exeter City - 50pts (promoted from League Two)

24 15 5 4 33:17 16 50

4. Sheffield Wednesday - 48pts

23 15 3 5 48:24 24 48

