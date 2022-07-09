But every team always wants to finish the previous season strongly to help begin the new season on a high.

Last season is a distant memory – and a new chance to prove yourself – but momentum is always important.

We’ve taken a look at the stats to see how every club performed in the second half of the season and who we can expect to start strongly or to struggle.

1. Bristol Rovers - 54pts (promoted from League Two) 25 16 6 3 44:16 28 54

2. MK Dons - 51pts 24 15 6 3 36:15 21 51

3. Exeter City - 50pts (promoted from League Two) 24 15 5 4 33:17 16 50

4. Sheffield Wednesday - 48pts 23 15 3 5 48:24 24 48