More than 1.3m fans have already watched League One football this season at a division average of 9,736 fans.

So far Posh have welcomed 47,435 fans to home games this season.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Oxford United, Lincoln City, Barnsley and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures are correct to Tuesday October 10 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website. Figures run from lowest average crowds to highest.