More than 47,000 fans have watched Peterborough United home games this season.More than 47,000 fans have watched Peterborough United home games this season.
Here's how Peterborough United's crowds compare to Cambridge United. Wigan Athletic, Port Vale, Leyton Orient, Reading and every other League One club this season - picture gallery

More than 1.3m fans have already watched League One football this season at a division average of 9,736 fans.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Sep 2022, 07:00 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST

So far Posh have welcomed 47,435 fans to home games this season.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Oxford United, Lincoln City, Barnsley and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures are correct to Tuesday October 10 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website. Figures run from lowest average crowds to highest.

You can get more Posh news, here.

3,307

1. Fleetwood Town

3,307 Photo: Ashley Allen

Average crowd: 3,602

2. Burton Albion

Average crowd: 3,602 Photo: Getty Images

Average crowd: 4,179

3. Cheltenham Town

Average crowd: 4,179 Photo: Getty Images

Average crowd: 4,762

4. Stevenage

Average crowd: 4,762 Photo: Clive Mason

