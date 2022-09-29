Here's 15 photos looking back on Darragh MacAnthony's 16 years of guiding Peterborough United
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony it to leave to the club at the end of the current season.
It will bring to an end 16 magnificent years of guiding Posh through good and bad times, which has seen four promotions won and the club come through COVID-hit football.
MacAnthony has owned Posh since October, 2006 and in a 16-year stretch has overseen three promotions to the Championship, and three relegations back to League One. Posh were a League Two club when he arrived, but won promotion in MacAnthony’s first full season at the helm.
Here are just a few photos from his time in control of the club, including signings, big matches and some magic moments.
You can read the full story here and get more Posh news here.