Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony it to leave to the club at the end of the current season.

It will bring to an end 16 magnificent years of guiding Posh through good and bad times, which has seen four promotions won and the club come through COVID-hit football.

MacAnthony has owned Posh since October, 2006 and in a 16-year stretch has overseen three promotions to the Championship, and three relegations back to League One. Posh were a League Two club when he arrived, but won promotion in MacAnthony’s first full season at the helm.

Here are just a few photos from his time in control of the club, including signings, big matches and some magic moments.

The early days Darragh MacAnthony looks on during a Carling Cup 4th Round match between Blackburn Rovers and Peterborough United at Ewood Park on October 27, 2009.

Christian Burgess signs Christian Burgess signing for Peterborough United from Middlesbrough with Chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Burgess ended up playing 30 times for the club in the 2014/15 season.

Millwall v Posh Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony in the stands at Millwall

Posh v Millwall Darragh MacAnthony, Barry Fry and Sir Alex Ferguson are pictured in the stands before a game with Millwall in 2012.