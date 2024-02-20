It’s not impossible to win with 10 men of course but it certainly makes things more difficult than it needs to be.

Around the league there has been 1,599 yellow cards, just 40 double bookings and 37 straight red cards.

So how does Peterborough’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from worst to best discipline.

1 . Wigan Athletic - 116pts Y: 100 DB: 2 R: 2 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2 . Leyton Orient - 102pts Y 89 DB: 1 R: 2 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales