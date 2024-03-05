There have been 82 red cards so far this season in League OneThere have been 82 red cards so far this season in League One
There have been 82 red cards so far this season in League One

Here are the best and worst disciplined sides in League One after the latest round of matches, including Peterborough United, Derby County, Oxford United, Portsmouth, Blackpool, Stevenage and Charlton Athletic

There have been plenty more cards dished out in the latest round of League One action.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 14:02 GMT

Around the league there has now been 1,732 yellow cards, just 40 double bookings and 42 straight red cards.

So how does Peterborough’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from worst to best discipline.

Y: 105DB: 2 R: 2

1. Wigan Athletic - 121pts

Y: 105DB: 2 R: 2 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Y 97DB: 1R: 2

2. Leyton Orient - 110pts

Y 97DB: 1R: 2 Photo: Alex Pantling

Y: 71DB: 2R:4

3. Bolton Wanderers - 97pts

Y: 71DB: 2R:4 Photo: Dan Mullan

Y: 80DB: 2R: 2

4. Portsmouth - 96pts

Y: 80DB: 2R: 2 Photo: Shaun Botterill

