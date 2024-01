Posh picked up what could be a crucial point against fellow promotion hopefuls Barnsley.

A Jonson Clarke-Harris brace either side of half-time saw Posh battle back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Our photograph David Lowndes took these pictures of some of the crowd, but do you know anyone pictured?

Take a look and tag in anyone you know on social media.

Get full reaction, and more Posh news, here.

1 . Posh 2 Barnsley 2 Peterborough United fans during the 2-2 draw with Barnsley. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Posh 2 Barnsley 2 Peterborough United fans during the 2-2 draw with Barnsley. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Posh 2 Barnsley 2 Peterborough United fans during the 2-2 draw with Barnsley. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales