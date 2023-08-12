Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh v Charlton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Hector Kyprianou’s superbly created and taken goal in first-half added time proved to be decisive in a terrific contest against promotion fancies Charlton Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium, one full of commitment, honest endeavour, missed chances and the now obligatory 12 cautions including both managers. Referee Lee Swabey was generally very good though.

Posh received a blow, although not an unexpected one, before kick-off as skipper Ephron Mason-Clark was ruled out because of a hamstring issue. Ricky-Jade Jones deputised in the only change to the side that won at Reading on the opening day of the League One season.

Charlton’s starting line-up included a handful of summer signings including centre-back Lloyd Jones from Cambridge United and striker Alfie May from Cheltenham. Both scored at London Road last season with Jones settling the first Cambridgeshire derby for over 20 years in Posh’s favour.

In a cagey opening Charlton were the first to threaten with Kyprianou blocking a Jack Payne shot, but once Posh started to break through the visiting press they started to dominate.

Set-pieces, unusually for Posh, were innovative and accurate with Jones and Kioso nodding over lovely deliveries from Harrison Burrows and Joel Randall respectively.

Kwame Poku saw a curling shot well save by Charlton ‘keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Romoney Crichlow met a Randall cross following another set-piece, but headed into the side netting.

Charlton did break out seven minutes before the break with Panutche Camara forcing a save from Posh ‘keeper Nicholas Bilokapic with a header from a Corey Blackett-Taylor cross before Lucas Ness headed over from a free-kick.

But it was Posh who took the lead two minutes into four minutes of added time.

Poku did well to rob Camara and his pass to Randall and the first-time lay-off to Kyprianou that followed enabled the midfielder to deliver a cool sidefoot finish.

May endured a quiet first-half, but snapped a shot into the sidenetting 25 seconds after the re-start.

Posh were soon back on top with Clarke-Harris firing just wide after a ball landed at his feet inside the area.

But Charlton did begin to assert themselves with Blackett-Taylor giving Kioso a hard time on the right of the Posh defence.

Camara headed over from a great position, Ronnie Edwards made a terrific interception after Crichlow had been robbed near the corner flag and Payne just failed to convert a Blackett-Taylor cross. Blackett-Taylor then dashed inside to fire a shot just wide, something he would repeat later on.

Posh sent on Jeando Fuchs and Josh Knight to stiffen the side up. Knight’s arrival meant a switch to three centre-backs. Fuchs didn’t last the distance though after an awkward fall in the final stages.

Posh still had their moments going forward. Kioso headed a Randall cross over from another Posh set-piece and Clarke-Harris fired disappointingly wide from the edge of the area after Poku had teed him up.

May finally found some space inside the Posh penalty area 12 minutes from time, but Bilokapic saved well with his feet.

In these days of extended time to see ‘only’ six minutes added at the end of the game was greeted by a huge roar by the home faithful and if anything Posh looked the most likely to claim the second goal.

Clarke-Harris saw a 25 yard free-kick deflected just wide and hit the post from a similar distance from open play.

Substitute Kabongo Tshimanga failed to get a shot away when clean through and the muffed a great chance after fellow replacement Ryan De Havilland, on his Football League debut, set him up.

It didn’t matter though as Posh were soon celebrating a third success in the opening eight days of the season.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows (sub Joe Tomlinson, 85 mins), Ronnie Edwards, Romoney Crichlow, Peter Kioso, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Joel Randall (sub Josh Knight, 77 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Kabongo Tshimanga, 86 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Jeando Fuchs, 70 mins, sub Ryan De Havilland, 86 mins)), Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, David Ajiboye.

Charlton: Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Nathan Asiimwe, Lloyd Jones, Lucas Ness, Terrell Thomas (sub Tayo Edun, 70 mins), George Dobson, Karoy Anderson (sub Daniel Kanu, 84 mins), Panutche Camara, Jack Payne (sub Charlie Kirk, 84 mins), Corey Blackett-Taylor, Alfie May.

Unused subs: Harry Isted, Michael Hector, Zach Mitchell, Conor McGrandles.

Goal: Posh – Kyprianou (45 + 2 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Collins (foul), Burrows (foul), Ferguson (manager, dissent), Randall (foul), Clarke-Harris (foul), Bilokapic (time wastu

Charlton – Dobson (foul), May (delaying the restart), Payne (foul), Jones (foul), Holden (manager, dissent.

Referee: Lee Swabey 8.