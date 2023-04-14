News you can trust since 1948
Hector Kyprianou credits strong team spirit for fuelling Peterborough United's play-off charge

Hector Kyprianou has hailed the strong team spirit in the Peterborough United squad ahead of Saturday’s Cambridgeshire Derby.

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST- 2 min read
Hector Kyprianou challenges for the ball with Jesuran Rak-Sakyi of Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent.Hector Kyprianou challenges for the ball with Jesuran Rak-Sakyi of Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent.
Hector Kyprianou challenges for the ball with Jesuran Rak-Sakyi of Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh head into the match on their longest beaten run of the season- six matches- looking for another vital three points to keep Posh inside the play-off places.

Although, the pressure has now shifted, with Posh no longer chasing down Derby and Bolton but looking to hold them off, Hector Kyprianou has said that the players are relishing the run-in.

He said: “It’s a really exciting time of the season. We’ve got five games left and we’re pushing as hard as we can to get over the line. We’re in a good position at the moment but I think there are going to be ups and downs along the way.

"There’s still a long way to go, we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground and hopefully, we can make something special happen.

“We have to focus on each game as it comes, there’s no point looking at Accrington or Ipswich without getting past Cambridge first,

“This is the most important part of the season, it’s when you want to be playing most, when there’s the most fans, pressure on games. It’s when people start to perform.”

The return to fitness and form of Oliver Norburn has seen Kyprianou fall out of favour in recent weeks, the midfielder hasn’t started any of Posh’s last seven matches.

He added: “I’ve got to be ready when called upon. Of course, I want to be playing as much as possible but it’s a team game and as a team, our aim is to get promoted and I’ll do whatever it takes for the team to do that.

“All the boys have a really strong togetherness, we all have the same ambitions are fighting together for the same goal, that really helps when we’re stepping on the pitch.

“There’s a bit more riding on this, playing Cambridge, but we’re going to focus on it like any other game, we’re going to be up for it.”

