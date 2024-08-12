Hector Kyprianou. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Hector Kyprianou admits he was ‘humbled’ to be named Posh skipper for the 2024-25 season.

​The 23 year-old midfielder was appointed in succession to Harrison Burrows who left Posh for Sheffield United and the Championship last month.

It’s a first captaincy job for the full Cyprus international and he’s determined to make the most of it.

"Captaining a side is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Kyprianou admitted. “And I was humbled to be asked to do it here by the gaffer and his staff.

"I was told I was given the job because of the way I conduct myself on the pitch and on the training ground so it’s important I now stay true to myself. I must be myself first and foremost.

"I will use bits I learnt from Harrison and from Peter Kioso when they did the job last season and hopefully I will be as successful.

"It was bitter sweet seeing Harrison, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight and Ephron Mason-Clark leave at the end of last season.

"For selfish reasons I wanted them to stay because they are great players and we were a great team.

"But it’s also pleasing to see them move on in their careers knowing that I played a part in their progress.

"When you have a successful season like we did and win a trophy the atmosphere in the squad will usually be good. We were a close-knit group anyway, but we created some special memories together.

"The new players we have brought in look good though. It can take a while to integrate because of the way we play and because the gaffer is so specific in what he expects. He is very demanding, but in a good way.

"It took me a while to adjust, but I’ve seen enough in training to know the new players will get there.”

Kyprianou has yet to lead Posh out as a niggly knee injury has kept him out of the League One game against Huddersfield and the Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United.

There’s a chance he could return to action in the League One fixture at Shrewsbury on Saturday, but Exeter City away on August 24 is a more realistic return date.

"I went away with Cyprus in the summer and felt fine when I came back,” Kyprianou added.

“Then we found a bit of fluid on the knee which we tried to manage, but it wouldn’t go away.”