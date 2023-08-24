Unfortunately for Ward, he will not be able to take to the pitch on the return to the Weston Homes Stadium due to a foot injury that looks set to rule him out for up to two months.

The 28-year-old called time on a six-season Posh career in the summer despite attempts by the club to get him to sign a new contract.

In that time, Ward won one promotion with the club and appeared 233 times (scoring 25 times), many of which under Ferguson; although it was Grant McCann who brought him to the club from Woking in January 2018.

Joe Ward left Peterborough United to join Derby in the summer. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ward’s Posh career ended in unfortunate circumstances as he was withdrawn at half-time in the play-off 5-1 semi final second leg defeat at Hillsborough, having given away a penalty after nine minutes.

Ferguson only had positive things to say about Ward though.

When asked if he was disappointed not to be facing Ward on Saturday, he joked: “It depends on what Joe Ward turns up. He’s a very good player but he could drive you mad at times.”

He added: (On the disappointment), It’s the same for Joe because it was a big move for him. We tried our best to keep him but Derby came knocking and with the way Paul plays- he wants crosses into the box- and there’s no one better than Joe.

“Unfortunately, he’s picked up a injury. It’s disappointing, it would have been good to see him.

“I’m not sure whether he’s coming to the game- I think he’s trying to get some info off our lads about the team!

“He was a fantastic servant for many years. He was bought when I wasn’t here and then I worked with him for a while.

“He’s a real talented boy, fit as a fiddle, he can run all day and play right back, right wing back, right wing so gives you a real flexibility.

“Strikers playing with him knew he’d just take a touch and the ball would come into the box, they didn’t have to make two or three different runs. He made a hell of a lot of goals for those he played with.

“He was a fantastic crosser of the ball.

“I really enjoyed working with Joe, he was a really good player for the club.

“He was real low maintenance- which you want as a manager- he never gave me any moments of trouble and he was a top lad.”

Paul Warne’s side are also set to be without defender Kane Wilson and midfielder Max Bird when they arrive at Posh on Saturday.