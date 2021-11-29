Have the lights gone out on Peterborough United’s survival chances? You’d think so judging by these fans’ comments: ‘The electrician was man of the match, two poor teams with no idea, all bark and no bite again, the first nail in the relegation coffin’

Fans in the stands use their phone torches after the floodlights go out midway through the second half in the game between Posh and Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Here are a selection of comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

First time ever, went home early. MOM Ronnie Edwards.

@nonecksomesense

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United in action with Claudio Gomes of Barnsley.

Dan Butler championship player? Hell no MOM the electrician who got the lights going again.

@welcometojack

I think the match result about sums up the players’ scores, 2 points lost not 1 won.

@matthewjlsmith

Needed quality, brought on Szmodics. Why?

@pufcfanno

Awful performance, lacking quality, relegation bound.

@Poshlawts

Wing backs still not working. I could add a sixth word, but you wouldn’t be able to print it.

MOM: Whoever is responsible for the floodlights. Highlight of the match when they went out.

@pufcfanno1

Excitement peaked when lights went out. MOM: emergency electrician.

@MWL1988

Cold, poor, lights out - home time. MOM the crowd.

@TonyCupoli

Couldn’t hit a barn door.

@ChrisElliott80

Cannot score for toffee, fact.

@jimhicksuk

Two of the relegation destined teams. MOM - No standouts.

@DOC_RAY

Things against us, prove fans wrong MoM Edwards.

@buckets95

Very boring and very very cold. MOM the fans for staying and watching it.

@Alexnelson2004

Fairly committed, but zero quality. MOM Edwards.

@darrengilbert8

If we can’t beat Barnsley, well……MoM Dembele. Although not everything he did came off, he put in a good shift.

@ChrisMosley44

Uninspiring and abject against a poor side.

@ryan_kelly23

Tricky conditions, floodlight failure, no goals. MOM the stadium electrician for getting the match restarted!

@emmacatherine93

50p in the meter, trust the process.

@PaulGC84

Very, Very, Very, Very, Very bad.

MOM: Edwards. Would have given it to Cornell if he could kick properly.

We’re all going on a league One tour! MOM: Edwards.

@jacobcr27518800

2 poor teams with no idea.

@DavePufc

No creativity, little quality, awful watch. MOM Cornell.

@CrispLevi

All bark, no bite. Again. Edwards MoM.

@clarkbatfan

Low power - story of the season.

@TheNightTrucker

Dull. Floodlights man of the match.

@bluearmy1989

Players look worse than last year. Coaching? MOM Edwards.

@TobyWoody

Dominated, lacked cutting edge, needed win. MOM Edwards.

@James_Mayley

Selection gamble didn’t work, help needed. MOM - Edwards.

@David88Michael

Edwards MOM.. Not brave enough going forward.

@Davis88Michael

Toothless, uninspiring, dull, L1 is looming. MOM the Floodlights, should have kept them off.

@Kyle_Irving1

First nail in the relegation coffin. MOM Dembele.