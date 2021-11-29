Have the lights gone out on Peterborough United’s survival chances? You’d think so judging by these fans’ comments: ‘The electrician was man of the match, two poor teams with no idea, all bark and no bite again, the first nail in the relegation coffin’
There was a bumper reaction from Peterborough United fans to yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium (November 27) - and virtually all of it negative.
Here are a selection of comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
First time ever, went home early. MOM Ronnie Edwards.
@nonecksomesense
Dan Butler championship player? Hell no MOM the electrician who got the lights going again.
@welcometojack
I think the match result about sums up the players’ scores, 2 points lost not 1 won.
@matthewjlsmith
Needed quality, brought on Szmodics. Why?
@pufcfanno
Awful performance, lacking quality, relegation bound.
@Poshlawts
Wing backs still not working. I could add a sixth word, but you wouldn’t be able to print it.
MOM: Whoever is responsible for the floodlights. Highlight of the match when they went out.
@pufcfanno1
Excitement peaked when lights went out. MOM: emergency electrician.
@MWL1988
Cold, poor, lights out - home time. MOM the crowd.
@TonyCupoli
Couldn’t hit a barn door.
@ChrisElliott80
Cannot score for toffee, fact.
@jimhicksuk
Two of the relegation destined teams. MOM - No standouts.
@DOC_RAY
Things against us, prove fans wrong MoM Edwards.
@buckets95
Very boring and very very cold. MOM the fans for staying and watching it.
@Alexnelson2004
Fairly committed, but zero quality. MOM Edwards.
@darrengilbert8
If we can’t beat Barnsley, well……MoM Dembele. Although not everything he did came off, he put in a good shift.
@ChrisMosley44
Uninspiring and abject against a poor side.
@ryan_kelly23
Tricky conditions, floodlight failure, no goals. MOM the stadium electrician for getting the match restarted!
@emmacatherine93
50p in the meter, trust the process.
@PaulGC84
Very, Very, Very, Very, Very bad.
MOM: Edwards. Would have given it to Cornell if he could kick properly.
We’re all going on a league One tour! MOM: Edwards.
@jacobcr27518800
2 poor teams with no idea.
@DavePufc
No creativity, little quality, awful watch. MOM Cornell.
@CrispLevi
All bark, no bite. Again. Edwards MoM.
@clarkbatfan
Low power - story of the season.
@TheNightTrucker
Dull. Floodlights man of the match.
@bluearmy1989
Players look worse than last year. Coaching? MOM Edwards.
@TobyWoody
Dominated, lacked cutting edge, needed win. MOM Edwards.
@James_Mayley
Selection gamble didn’t work, help needed. MOM - Edwards.
@David88Michael
Edwards MOM.. Not brave enough going forward.
@Davis88Michael
Toothless, uninspiring, dull, L1 is looming. MOM the Floodlights, should have kept them off.
@Kyle_Irving1
First nail in the relegation coffin. MOM Dembele.
@MrGaryreed