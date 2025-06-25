Hat-trick seeking Peterborough United know their group stage opponents in the 2025-26 EFL Trophy

Holders Peterborough United have been drawn against last season’s League One play-off finalists Leyton Orient, League Two side Crawley Town and Aston Villa Under 21 in the group stages of the 2025-26 EFL Trophy

The EFL’s record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports will see every Vertu Trophy match broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK.

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup takes place live on Sky Sports News at 4.30pm on Thursday. Posh are ball number 23 in that draw.

VERTU TROPHY

PRIZE MONEY

£20,000 per club

Group Stages

£10,000 per win / £5,000 per draw

Round of 32

£20,000 per win

Round of 16

£40,000 per win

Quarter-finals

£50,000 per win

Runners-up

£50,000

Winners

£100,000

