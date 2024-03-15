Jadel Katongo celebrates his goal for Posh against Stevenage. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Edwards will skipper the side in Poland on Friday, March 22 and in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, March 26. Katongo is on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City and scored the first Football League goal of his career in Wednesday’s 3-1 win against Stevenage at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Both players should be back with Posh for a League One fixture against Carlisle United at London Road on Good Friday (March 29).

Among the teammates for the Posh pair are Liverpool’s Bobby Clark and Lewis Miley of Newcastle United who have both been playing first-team football this season.

Jadel Katongo (middle) celebrates a goal for Posh against Stevenage with teammates. Photo David Lowndes.

Hector Kyprianou has been named in the senior Cyprus squad for friendlies at home to Latvia on Thursday, March 22 and Serbia on Monday, March 25.

Kyprianou will serve the last game of a two-match suspension on Good Friday, but should return for the Easter Monday League One (April 1) game at his old club Leyton Orient.