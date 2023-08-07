Posh beat local rivals Cambridge United 4-0 at Bourne Town FC. Alex O’Neill also scored for a side building momentum nicely ahead of their National League opener at Northampton Town on August 20,

Posh started the game strongly and carved out their first opportunity on four minutes as Katie Middleton’s low cross found Rosie Axten, but her effort was straight into the hands of the goalkeeper. Megan Lawlor’s effort from distance was also comfortable for the goalkeeper.

Jess Driscoll then rose the highest to Lawlor’s free-kick, but she sent her header over the bar.

Evie Driscoll-King celebrates a goal for Posh v Cambridge. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Posh deservedly broke the deadlock on 26 minutes as Lawlor’s corner was flicked on at the front-post and Driscoll-King was on hand at the back-post to tap it home from close-range.

Posh doubled their advantage just before the break and it was Driscoll-King once again, with a replica of the first goal. Lawlor’s corner was flicked on by Axten and Driscoll-King was at the back-post to squeeze her header home.

Dan Lawlor’s side picked up where they left off in the second half and went close to adding a third in the opening stages as an outstanding pass from Axten set Keir Perkins through, but her left-footed effort was straight at the goalkeeper.

However, on 53 minutes, Posh were awarded a penalty after Jess Driscoll was brought down inside the box and Driscoll-King stepped up and fired home the spot-kick to seal her hat-trick.

Katie Middleton (left) in action for Posh v Cambridge. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Alex O’Neill grabbed the fourth goal of the afternoon and it was another superb strike from the defender. She picked the ball up on the edge of the box on the far left and her powerful right-footed effort found the back of the net via the inside of the post.

Posh struck the woodwork on 79 minutes as O’Neill found Tara Kirk inside the box, some excellent footwork saw her beat the defender before her effort struck the post, and minutes later, she sent a curling effort from the edge of the box over the bar.

A fine block from Lucie Mugridge and a smart save from goalkeeper Neive Corry ensured Posh kept a clean sheet.

Posh: Corry, Copson (York, 46min), Mugridge (Copson, 60min), Driscoll-King (O’Neill, 62min), Evans (Kirk, 46min), Lawlor, Driscoll, Scargill, Middleton, Axten, Perkins (Dean, 62min). Subs not used: Hastings, Trialist, Steward.