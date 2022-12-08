Joel Randall celebrates a goal for Posh Under 21s against Aston Villa. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Randall starred in a 4-1 win for the Under 21s in a 4-1 win over Aston Villa at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.

Randall scored two excellent first-half goals after starting in a central midfield position. He limped off in the final stages, but only with a minor knock.

"Joel was very good,” McCann said. “He played as a number eight which is probably his best position. We played with him and Will Van Lier as two number eights and it worked well.

"I’m confident Joel just needs a run of games for him to start showing us his best form at first-team level.

"He has to earn that right though and if the current starters dont improve on their current form he will soon get another chance.”

Randall has started just two Football League games for Posh since joining from Exeter City in July 2021 for a reported £1 million transfer fee, a sum payable over the five years of the 23 year-old’s contract.

