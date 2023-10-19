Gynn, Collins and surprise guests to appear at next Peterborough United senior citizens event
Old Peterborough United teammates Steve Collins and Micky Gynn will be the guest speakers at the next senior citizen event in the Alan Boswell Suite at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, October 25.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
There could also be surprise appearances from other members, players and officials, of one of the most attractive teams in the club’s history.
The event, which is free to attend, will take place between 12pm and 2pm with tea and coffee available.
Collins made 260 Posh appearances and Gynn, who went on to win the FA Cup with Coventry in 1987, played 181 times for his hometown club