Gustav strikes as Peterborough United win in atrocious weather conditions at Boston United

Posh celebrate Gustav Lindgren's goal at Boston United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The battle for the Peterborough United centre forward slot on August 2 could cause first-team boss Darren Ferguson the odd sleepless night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Ihionvien’s pre-season scoring spree since making peace with his manager has generated plenty of summer headlines, but Gustav Lindgren is now coming to the fore as well. His first-half goal at Boston United on Saturday was third in two matches and gave Posh victory at the Jakeman’s Stadium.

Spotting the Swede’s runs and then timing the pass have been as much to blame for Lindgren’s low-key start to his London Road career according to Ferguson. It wasn’t a problem for Brandon Khela in this game as his chase of a seemingly lost cause was rewarded with possession and the chance to tee up Lindgren in the ninth minute. The chance was gratefully accepted despite a fine effort from Bobby Jones in the home goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Posh pair had combined impressively before the goal before an assistant referee’s flag interrupted the moment. After it a blocked shot from Ryan De Havilland and Harley Mills had opened up the home defence and a curler from Declan Frith following a neat piece of skill were the brightest attacking Posh moments.

Posh controlled the game for the most part, but Boston carved out two headed chances from right-wing crosses. The first from Dylan Hill was comfortably saved while Kieran Dornelly headed the second over the bar. Earlier in the game James Dornelly had to make a timely tackle as Boston threatened.

Boston came close to equalising at the start of the second half as a quick break led to a snapshot from 20 yards from Frankie Maguire, but Bass tipped over the bar.

Posh then took control. Odoh saw a rasping shot tipped onto the crossbar by Jones and Joe Andrews sent a shot wide after ore good work from Odoh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindgren’s neat pass then set Frith away, but he delayed his shot a fraction and the ball skidded wide on a playing surface that held up remarkably well given the incessant rain.

Posh were reasonably comfortable although the Boston trialist hit the outside of the post from 20 yards. That led to some heavy Boston pressure in the final stages, but the young back line held firm.

Sam Hughes had departed just past hour mark and was replaced by Fabian Claxton meaning Posh played the last quarter with a back four of Academy graduates.

Boston soon made 9 substitutes in one go, having made two earlier in the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh: Bass, Dornelly, Mills, Hughes (sub Claxton, 63 mins), Mendonca, De Havilland, Andrews, Khela, Odoh, Frith, Lindgren. Unused subs: Westcott, Fox, Shofowoke.

Boston: Jones, Kelly. Teale, Mills, Sloggett, Coyle, Hill, Maguire, Donnelly, Lankshear, Richards. Subs used: Grist, Scott, Green, Raikhy, Waldock, Norkett, Ging, Cropper, Bradley, Trialist.

Goals: Posh – Lindgren (9 mins).

Attendance: 1505 (482 Posh).