Gustav or Brad? Declan or Cian? Kyrell or Abraham? Who is winning the race for Peterborough United first XI selection?
But is that really the case? The PT has watched every friendly game bar the Friday night draw at King’s Lynn Town and the 1-0 win at Championship side Ipswich.
Here’s who we think are winning the race to start at Cardiff City on the opening day of the League One season on August 2. Obviously Posh could yet sign new players who could walk straight into the first XI.
We reckon a 4-3-3 formation will be deployed.
Goalie – ALEX BASS v NICK BILOKAPIC
It’s going to be Bass even though Bilokapic has done well in pre-season. Nothing at all has been seen of Will Blackmore.
Verdict: BASS
Right-back – JAMES DORNELLY v CARL JOHNSTON
Neither has covered themselves in glory in the games the PT has seen so it could be a choice between the greater defensive nous of Johnston or the better technical skills of Dornelly. Cardiff away seems like a game for the best defenders.
Verdict: JOHNSTON
Left-back – HARLEY MILLS v ANYONE
Mills appears to be a shoo-in for this spot while Rio Adebisi remains on the sidelines. Youngster Noah Freeman stood up well at King’s Lynn, but he’s a right-back. Youngster Davon Gbajamo is a natural left-footer, but wasn’t involved in either of the last two friendlies so unless Ferguson throws in a curve ball and fields Johnston as a left-back Mills will play.
Verdict: MILLS
Centre-back: OSCAR WALLIN v LUCCA MENDONCA
Teenager Mendonca has done little wrong in his first-team outings this summer, but Wallin was pretty good in the second-half of the last League One season and he’s come back in great shape. Wallin has even added a set-piece threat to his game.
Verdict: WALLIN
Centre-back: SAM HUGHES v GEORGE NEVETT
Posh are trying to bring another centre-back to the club which would make the defensive situation more complicated. For now the club captain is threatened only by Nevett, who is injured, Mendonca or Fabian Claxton,. The latter two are too young. It’s inconceivable the skipper will miss out even if a new man does arrive.
Verdict: HUGHES
Midfield - ARCHIE COLLINS v JOE ANDREWS
A no-brainer between an accomplished League One performer and a promising rookie.
Verdict: COLLINS
Midfield: BRANDON KHELA v DONAY O’BRIEN-BRADY.
Khela has been a standout POsh performer so far , although so has O’Brien-Brady been if you believe chairman Darragh MacAnthony. We’re not seeing what the chairman is seeing and Khela’s athleticism and ball carrying skills make him an ideal foil for Collins.
Verdict: KHELA
Midfield: RYAN DE HAVILLAND v CHRIS CONN-CLARKE/O’BRIEN-BRADY
It could be O’Brien-Brady who joins Khela and Collins as the third midfielder. Conn-Clarke will only play if Ferguson needs a ‘number 10’, but he has shown very little even in his best position. De Havilland could pop up with a goal if he plays as an advanced midfielder and that gives him a great chance to play in this formation. O’Brien-Brady doesn’t play with enough attacking intent for us.
Verdict: DE HAVILLAND
Right attacker: DECLAN FRITH v CIAN HAYES
Frith has had lively moments, but not enough to challenge Hayes as yet. Hayes needs to find an end product more regularly or he will struggle to hold on to his place.
Verdict: HAYES
Left attacker: KYRELL LISBIE v ABRAHAM ODOH
Odoh is under far more pressure for his starting place as Lisbie has hit the ground running at a new club and scored a couple of goals in the friendlies. We suspect Ferguson will stick with Odoh, but in a game against a Cardiff side likely to see a lot of the ball pace on the breakaway could be important for Posh and Lisbie looks quicker.
Verdict: LISBIE
Striker: BRAD IHIONVIEN v GUSTAV LINDGREN
Both centre forwards have gorged on some lower level opponents this summer. They are dissimilar in style so this is probably the most intriguing battle for a starting place of them all. Ihionvien is more powerful, Lindgren is more naturally skilled and both have shown they can finish. The choice could come down to the perceived weaknesses of the opposition and the style of play Posh want to implement. It’s a tough call – and a third striker should be a recruitment imperative in our opinion – but we have fallen on the side of the Swede.
Verdict: LINDGREN
