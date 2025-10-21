Gustav among the goals for Peterborough United 21s as he eyes up a first-team recall

Gustav Lindgren. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson admits Gustav Lindgren couldn’t do any more in his bid to get back into the first-team.

Lindgren scored twice in the opening 14 minutes of a 6-1 win for Posh in a Professional Development Under 21 League game against Sheffield United at the club’s training ground.

The 24 year-old was joined on the scoresheet by Abraham Odoh, who also scored twice, Joe Davies and Bolu Shofowoke. The match was a game between the top two in the division, but an experienced Posh wise were too strong and raced into a 4-1 half-time lead.

"Gustav looks sharp and very fit,” Ferguson said. “And he’s playing very well. He couldn’t do any more to make sure he stays in my thinking.”

Lindgren gave an interview to the Swedish press recently when he admitted he had given thought to leaving the club in January because of a lack of first-team opportunities.

Posh are the lowest scoring team in League One with just nine goals in 12 matches. Lindgren has started just two of those games, but none since the 3-0 defeat at Exeter City on August 30.

Posh Under 21s are next in action at Huddersfield Town next Tuesday (October 28).

Posh: Smith, Dornelly, Freeman, Claxton, Mendonca, Fox, Odoh, Khela (sub Sykut, 60 mins), Lolos, Lindgren, Davies (sub Shofowoke, 46 mins). Unused Subs: Westcott, Aikens, McWilliams-Marcano.

Posh lost their Professional Development Under 18 League game 5-1 at Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Benjamin McWilliams-Marcano scored the Posh consolation goal. Hotshot striker Shofowoke missed the game to travel with the first-team squad to Burton Albion, although he wasn’t included in the matchday squad.

Posh host Barnsley this Saturday.