There was more great news for League One leaders Portsmouth on Thursday.

Colby Bishop. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

Fresh from a dominant display in Monday’s top-of-the-table clash against Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park, Pompey manager John Mousinho has revealed he can call upon top scorer Colby Bishop for Saturday’s trip to mid-table Shrewsbury Town.

Bishop has recovered more quickly than expected from an ankle injury, although he might not walk straight back into the team. Aussie striker Kusini Yengi was outstanding and scored in the 2-0 win over the Trotters which lifted Pompey six points clear at the top.

Yengi has given himself a chance of making the Australian squad for the Asian Cup in January. That competition runs from January 12 to August 10 with Pompey’s Alex Robertson, a midfielder on loan from Manchester City, also expected to be called up by the Socceroos.

Pompey are also sweating on the availability of Abu Kamara in the new year. Kamara is on loan from Norwich City, but there is reported interest from Premier League clubs in the 20 year-old forward. Posh, who are currently seven points behind Pompey, host them in a League One game on March 16.

Elsewhere Derby County manager Paul Warne insists he has money to spend in January and he wants to find forwards with pace. The Rams are two points behind fourth-placed Posh with a game in hand and the teams meet at Pride Park on January 1.

Barnsley boss Neill Collins insists it would take a ‘huge’ offer to prise top scorer Devante Cole away from Oakwell. There is rumoured interest in the striker from Championship clubs for the 12-goal striker. Barnsley, who are seventh, are at Posh for a League One match on Friday, December 29.

Charlton Athletic, Reading and Stevenage are all keen on Southall United midfielder Jaden Thompson-Brissett. Mind you that story comes courtesy of the same industry website who reported Posh were going to bid £1.5 million for AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi, a claim described as ‘nonsense’ by chairman Darragh MacAnthony.