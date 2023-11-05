Great goals help Peterborough United to a third National League win in a row
Posh beat Boldmere St Michael 3-1 in front of 421 fans at Bourne Town FC with goals from Rosie Axten, Jess Driscoll and substitute Tara Kirk.
Axten and Driscoll delivered superb strikes before Kirk added the final goal from close range in added time. Posh are second, one point behind the leaders who have played a game fewer, and five points ahead of third place.
The first-half was a tight affair which ended goalless. Axten and Sophie Scargill came close for Posh in the early stages, while goalkeeper Neive Corry’s fine save and a goal-line clearance from Megan Lawlor kept the visitors at bay.
It was going to take a special goal to break the deadlock and Axten produced it on 58 minutes with a curler into the top corner. That magical goal was topped on 70 minutes when Driscoll found the roof of the net from 30 yards.
The visitors responded with a fine goal of their own nine minutes from time, but Kirk settled any nerves when scoring from Katie Middleton’s free kick.
Posh are in first round FA Cup action next Sunday when travelling to Norfolk to face lower level Wroxham.
Posh: Corry, York, Connor, Mugridge, Brown (sub Driscoll-King, 61 mins), Lawlor (sub Kirk, 61 mins), Scargill (sub Bennett, 77 mins), Driscoll, Middleton, Axten (sub Lacite, 79 mins), Perkins. Sub not used: Guy.