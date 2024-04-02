Frankie Pim scored the winning goal for Posh at Solihull Moors.

Posh trailed 2-0 and 3-1 as home player Tiana Russell-Cartwright bagged a first-half hat-trick.

But an own goal on 70 minutes was swiftly followed five minutes later by a Kier Perkins goal following a fine pass from substitute Poppie Brown.

And Posh pushed hardest for the win and were rewarded when Frankie Pim headed home at the far post from a precise cross from Evie Driscoll-King in the 90th minute.

Ella Hilliard had scored the first-half Posh goal when heading home a corner.

Posh are fourth with 12 wins from 18. matches. They travel to eighth-placed Lincoln City next Sunday.

Posh Corry, Driscoll-King, Mugridge, Hilliard, Middleton, Driscoll (sub Brown 62 mins), Lacite (sub Bennett 79 mins), Lawlor, Perkins, Kirk (sub Pim 62 mins), Brett.