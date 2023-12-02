Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann was proud of his side for going toe-to-toe with one of the best sides in League One on Saturday.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson (left) and Doncaster manager Grant McCann (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The former Posh boss saw Rovers beaten 2-1 in a second round FA Cup tie at the Weston Homes Stadium with Ephron Mason-Clark, a player he signed for Posh, scoring the decisive goal.

McCann was also left frustrated by a disallowed goal for Mo Faal midway through the second-half. McCann claims his on-loan West Brom striker was ‘two yards onside.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh were 2-0 ahead at the time, but conceded a goal to Faal 15 minutes to set up a frantic finale.

Defender Ronnie Edwards is surrounded at a Posh corner by Doncaster players. Photo: Joe Dent./theposh.com.

"We’ve played one of the best teams in League One, if not the best, and more than matched them,” McCann stated. “We’ve gone toe-to-toe with them and I’m so proud of the way we performed.

"Apart from the first 10 minutes when we stood off them and showed them too much respect I felt we were very good. We’ve created chances, but we just needed the rub of the green with a decision. We feel hard done by with the offside call as if it goes the other way we could have earned a replay.

"If Mo’s goal had stood, and he was two yards onside, we would have had 30 minutes to find an equaliser and the way we were playing I fancy we might have got it. The assistant on that side has one job and I expect we will get another apology on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a basketball match at times. They attacked and then we attacked. They are obviously a good side, but we made some great defensive blocks and with a bit more determination and gule up front we might have scored more goals.

“We are disappointed with the goals we conceded. We spoke about not letting players drift inside because if they are allowed to do that they will punish you and that’s what happened. I know Ephron very well as I signed him for Peterborough. He’s a strong, quick, very good player, but I’m more interested in my players and they impressed me.

"We kept going to the end. We hit the post, but we’ve now set the benchmark for the rest of the season. If we play like that in League Two we will soon be climbing the table."