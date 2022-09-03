Grant McCann frustrated after Peterborough United goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright struck down by another thigh injury
Grant McCann has said that he is becoming increasingly annoyed after Harvey Cartwright was struck down by another thigh injury.
Cartwright was only able to make his first appearance of the season on Tuesday (August 30) in the EFL Trophy after struggling with a thigh complaint that began in pre-season.
He completed the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 defeat but pulled up with the same injury in training on Friday (September 2), leaving McCann to fear that the on-loan goalkeeper has an underlying problem that may take some time to properly deal with.
Will Blackmore was named on the bench for the Portsmouth defeat on Saturday (September 3) and it is likely that the continued issues with Cartwright’s thigh will scupper any chance his chances of being sent out on loan.
McCann will now hold further talks with Cartwright’s parent club Hull City about the issue.
He said: “Unfortunately, Harvey has felt his thigh again, which is really, really annoying for us. He played on Tuesday, he trained on Thursday but then he went out yesterday and just felt it again.
“It’s bugging me now and I’m going to speak to Hull about it because something is not right. He’s had treatment here and he’s seen the physios at Hull- there’s something underlying there and it’s really frustrating for everybody at the football club and I’m sure it’s frustrating Harvey. I hope we will get some answers early next week.
“He’s a top keeper and it’s an irritating issue that we’ve got at the moment and no one seems to be able to get to the bottom of it. We need to get him back fit as we need that competition back in the goalkeeping department.”