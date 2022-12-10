Jack Marriott in action for Posh at Ipswich. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh look set to slip out of the play-offs after a 2-1 defeat at Portman Road sealed thanks to a Conor Chaplin double.

Frankie Kent had pulled Posh level ten minutes after falling behind in the first half and Posh did end the match stronger but still could not avoid an eighth away league defeat of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result was also Posh’s fourth straight league defeat but the level of performance left McCann disappointed for his players at not being able to end that run.

Posh boss Grant McCann at Ipswich. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

He said: “It was a better performance than last week. We’ve come to a very good Ipswich team and I thought we were more than a match for them.

“I’m disappointed in both goals but really in the second goal. It’s just a free ball into the box from a corner but in terms of the play, I thought we did well in our rotations, our movement and we scored a good goal from a set play, which is something we’ve been working on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A positive as well was that the subs we made impacted the game and we’ve not seen that a lot this season.

“I said to the boys, I’m really disappointed for you today because the performance was good just the result was disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased with the performance. I hate losing but we’re doing everything we can to turn around this run of form. If we continue to play like that, we will win more than we lose and we’ll be fine.”

McCann switched up his formation by bringing back Kell Watts, Hector Kyprianou and Jack Marriott to play three at the back and was pleased with how his side adapted to the change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The thinking behind the formation was to try and get in behind them with Kwame. They play 3-4-3 or 4-2-3-1 and are very fluid and we worked on different scenarios of how we could play through or over their press. There were large spells we did it very well. The shape and distances were good and we looked a threat on the counter.

“We looked dangerous from set plays and we had a large amount of control in the second half, particularly when we changed shape. We put some dangerous balls in; Ronnie Edwards should score and Ricky should too and these are big moments in games you need to take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it wasn’t for us switching off at a set play, the game probably finishes as a draw.

"We’ve got a really competitive squad. Hector was excellent in the week for the Under-21s and needed a game. Jeando knows himself he’s dropped off his level in the last couple of games. I had a conversation with him this morning and he agrees but his reaction- and that of all the players we brought on- was pleasing to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad