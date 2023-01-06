Grant McCann departed Peterborough United this week. Photo: Joe Dent.

McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne left Posh on Wednesday following a run of just one win in seven league matches.

Posh sit 8th in the table, five points off the play-offs with 22 matches of the season remaining.

Following the club’s decision, McCann has released a statement via the League Managers Association, where he insisted that he still believed that promotion was possible.

The statement read: “I would like to start by thanking the owners Darragh MacAnthony, Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson, and Director of Football Barry Fry for trusting me to lead the club.

"Many thanks also to the staff and players for their hard work and support during my time at the club, specifically Assistant Manager Cliff Byrne who has worked closely with me at Peterborough United, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

“When I came back to Peterborough in February 2022 we had a huge task, to try and keep the team in the Championship, to reshape the infrastructure of the staff, and to bring some belief to the players. With four wins and four draws in the 14 games, we gave it everything.

“In League One our objective was promotion and, although results of late have been disappointing, we still had a great belief that we could achieve this. We leave the club 8th in the table and five points off the top six, within striking distance.

“My family and I will always be grateful to Peterborough United, especially the fans who have been great to me as both a player and manager. I am sorry we did not get the chance to finish the job. I will be watching from afar and I wish the team the best of luck for the rest of the season.

“Up the Posh!”