Nathan Thompson of Peterborough United remonstrates with referee Bobby Madden after being sent off at Derby. Photo: Joe Dent.theposh.com

Ten-man Posh fell to a 2-1 defeat at Pride Park after conceding goals in the 89th and 92nd minutes, having led the game thanks to a tap-in from substitute Josh Knight. The result dropped Posh down to fourth place ahead of a trip to new League One leaders Portsmouth next Saturday (September 3).

Both yellow cards Thompson received from eccentric referee Bobby Madden looked to be dubious, but McCann was left enraged by what he described as ‘a clear dive’ from Tom Barkhuizen for the second caution.

McCann said: “I’m just gutted for everyone. I don’t think we deserved that. Derby didn’t create anything of note. I’m really disappointed and I was getting disappointed with the officials in the first half especially when Harrison Burrows got booked for a challenge nowhere near the goal and James Collins didn’t get booked for something similar.

Grant McCann applauds the travelling Posh fans at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent.

“Those trends and themes kept on happening and I believe it’s a clear dive from Barkhuizen who sucked the ref right in to get Nathan the second yellow card. It’s just so frustrating, Nathan is gutted in there and we wanted to do it for him.

“You come to a place like this with a 26-27,000 crowd on top of you and you’re hoping it doesn’t happen to you, but it did today. Bobby Madden has refereed some of the biggest games in the world such as the Old Firm so you hope he wouldn’t be influenced by a big crowd.”

Posh had begun the match well and had created chances for Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott and Ben Thompson to take the lead before they did but all lacked the composure to find a finish.

When Posh did take the lead, McCann remained positive by initially leaving on Clarke-Harris and Marriott. Both were later withdrawn with Poku replacing the former with five minutes to go.

By that point, Posh were struggling to get out and ultimately could not hold on. McCann though was still pleased with their efforts though.

McCann added: “It was a tremendous reaction from us to go and get the goal to go 1-0 up and we tried to remain positive by keeping the two forwards on the pitch but it wasn’t to be.

“I think to a man we performed really well right up until the two goals, but the concentration levels weren’t as good as they have been.

“We lashed at too many shots today. There were too many smashed over the crossbar when you needed a clam head. We had lots of opportunities to score goals.

“The two goals are really poor from our point of view. We just leave Knight free in the box and then for the second one, we should just make a professional foul in the middle of the pitch and defend it.

“I’ve said to the lads, you’ve given everything out there. We tried to stay positive and try and stop the full-backs getting out with Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark coming on because Jonno and Jack had run themselves into the ground. It’s hard to take but we have to brush ourselves down and go again.”