Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his goal against Milton Keynes Dons with Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were 3-0 and cruising as the game entered added time, but the hosts claimed two quickfire goals to give the boss a few unnecessary palpitations before a first away since the opening day of the season was secured.

Posh leapfrogged Cambridge into 7th in the table, but remain two points outside the play-off places.

McCann was delighted with the opening 90 minutes at stadium:mk, but he was an angry man at the final whistle.

Posh manager Grant McCann at stadium:mk. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann said: “I’m really disappointed. That finish put a real dampener on the win. I’ve just told the boys in the dressing room that it was totally unacceptable. For us to concede two goals in a minute and a half is not what my teams are about at all. Perhaps it was a bit of nervousness because we’ve conceded some late goals this season, but it was just a sheer lack of concentration.We just told them it does not sit well with us and is not acceptable.

“It’s so frustrating because the performance was excellent for 89 minutes.

“The boys delivered the gameplan to a tee, about how compact we were, how narrow we were and how expansive we were when we got the ball.

“Everything we wanted to do we did and then we nearly let them back into the game with a mad three or four minutes. It should have been five or six with the opportunities we had.”

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his goal against Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent.

All three of McCann’s front three, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones, got on the scoresheet to give Posh a third victory in the space of eleven days.

Posh were also boosted by left-back Dan Butler’s first league start for ten months.

McCann added: “The three of them are top-class players. Ricky’s pace, Kwame’s cleverness and Jonno is just an out-and-out goal scorer and it was great to see them all contribute today.

"I’m really pleased with the performance of all three of them. When they get their position right, they are really effective.

“I also thought Butler, on his first start back, on that side with Ricky was outstanding. Ricky will get only, better and better playing with Dan Butler.

“It’s three points on the road today, which is what we wanted to do. We wanted to get back to winning away from home and it gives us a nice platform to move forward. Hopefully that lifts a burden from the shoulders of the boys.”