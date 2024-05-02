Good news on the injury front as Peterborough United boss challenges players to turn a very good season into an unforgettable one
Posh head into a play-off semi-final first leg at Oxford United on Saturday (May 4, 7.30pm) after an excellent fourth place finish in League One. They are potentially three games away from a return to the Championship with the semi-final second scheduled for May 8 at the Weston Homes Stadium followed by a final at Wembley on May 18.
Ferguson will remind his players how good they have been before they travel to the Kassam Stadium this weekend, a venue which staged the worst Posh defeat of the season, a 5-0 battering on April 13.
Ferguson has received good news on the injury front with winger Kwame Poku and striker Ricky-Jade Jones passed fit for this weekend.
"We’ve had a really good season,” Ferguson insisted. “We’ve already been to Wembley and won a trophy and now we are two games from going back there again with a chance to finish off one the best seasons in the club’s history. We can turn a really good season into an unforgettable one.
"We just need to play the way we normally play. There will be extra nerves because of the occasion and what’s at stake, but once the nervous energy wears off the game will settle down and then it’s just a case of making sure we perform.
"The players will be told to stay calm in what is bound to be a frenetic start and we certainly can’t give cheap goals away like we did at the start the last time we played at Oxford because if we do there will be no coming back.
"We won’t be ignoring that result. We have to learn from it. Oxford were clinical and very good on the day, but we made four subs at half-time and changed formation so the result might have flattered them a bit.
“They are a good side with players who are better than the level though. The manager has done a fantastic job with them and found a way of playing that suits them.
"It’s pleasing we have a fully fit squad to pick from now apart from Jacob Wakeling who will probably miss both legs of the semi-final. I have some decisions to make now and I will see how everyone goes in training before picking the team on the way of the game.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.