Ricky-Jade Jones. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh head into a play-off semi-final first leg at Oxford United on Saturday (May 4, 7.30pm) after an excellent fourth place finish in League One. They are potentially three games away from a return to the Championship with the semi-final second scheduled for May 8 at the Weston Homes Stadium followed by a final at Wembley on May 18.

Ferguson will remind his players how good they have been before they travel to the Kassam Stadium this weekend, a venue which staged the worst Posh defeat of the season, a 5-0 battering on April 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson has received good news on the injury front with winger Kwame Poku and striker Ricky-Jade Jones passed fit for this weekend.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh at Oxford last month. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We’ve had a really good season,” Ferguson insisted. “We’ve already been to Wembley and won a trophy and now we are two games from going back there again with a chance to finish off one the best seasons in the club’s history. We can turn a really good season into an unforgettable one.

"We just need to play the way we normally play. There will be extra nerves because of the occasion and what’s at stake, but once the nervous energy wears off the game will settle down and then it’s just a case of making sure we perform.

"The players will be told to stay calm in what is bound to be a frenetic start and we certainly can’t give cheap goals away like we did at the start the last time we played at Oxford because if we do there will be no coming back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We won’t be ignoring that result. We have to learn from it. Oxford were clinical and very good on the day, but we made four subs at half-time and changed formation so the result might have flattered them a bit.

“They are a good side with players who are better than the level though. The manager has done a fantastic job with them and found a way of playing that suits them.