Nicholas Bilokapic during the Posh v Salford FA Cup job. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And that was the case when all they were required to do was make saves and catch crosses.

Nowadays if you can’t control a ball like Messi or pass it like Hoddle you might not even get a game, even if you were Banks level at shot-stopping.

The stress on a goalkeeper has never been higher, especially on young ones, which is why Peterborough United’s Nicholas Bilokapic needs support rather than total condemnation for his admittedly disastrous display in Saturday’s FA Cup draw.

Archie Collins of Peterborough United is tracked by Matt Smith of Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jonson Clarke-Harris knows this which is why his first instinct when sent on as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw with Salford City was to run up and offer encouragement to Bilokapic shortly after his second blunder had handed the visitors a 2-1 lead. He may also have been reacting to the smattering of jeers and sarcastic cheers from the odd, really odd in fact, Posh fan whose idea of support was to make Bilokapic feel even worse.

The goalkeeper will know he messed up big-time. He will know he should be less casual and complacent with the ball at his feet. He will know Posh would be planning a second round tie rather than facing an awkward Tuesday night replay in Greater Manchester, but for his mistakes.

Bilokapic won’t be axed. Fynn Talley is next in line and he was lucky his footwork didn’t lead to Spurs goals in the EFL Trophy last time out.

OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM FA CUP TIE...

Romoney Crichlow of Peterborough United in action against Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

1) It is probably a simplistic way to look at it, but I’d love to know the stats regarding goals given away by faffing around (copyright local poet and Posh fan Toby Wood) at the back compared to goals scored as a result of passing your way out of an attacking press. Those of us of a certain age, and the accompanying high anxiety levels, have feared what happened yesterday was bound to happen sooner or later. Every week on the Football League highlights you will see goals scored by teams intercepting passes in the defensive third, but there must be merit to it as multiple teams seem to have taken it on board. Even Salford, mid-table in League Two, were at it yesterday which was a test for big Curtis Tilt. Pep Guardiola loves it, but then not many teams have the quality at his disposal, including a goalkeeper in Edersen who really can pass like Hoddle.

2) You would assume the best way to avoiding an unwanted replay would be to pick your best team and there’s little doubt full strength Posh would have beaten Salford. Hector Kyprianou was missed as was Peter Kioso (although he had a knock anyway) and maybe the absence of natural calmness in the shape of Ronnie Edwards was a factor in failing to win as well. But the manager has other factors to consider and football science is so advanced these days there are numbers from tests which show when players could do with a break. Harrison Burrows and Edwards are the two most used outfield Posh players this season and neither started yesterday. Anyway the team selected should have won, and would have won, but for two moments that couldn’t have been anticipated. This was not a failure on Ferguson’s part.

3) Other players who have been on the fringes this season need minutes as well. They will well be needed in a season that is only a third way through. Central defender Romoney Crichlow didn’t do his cause any harm as he and Josh Knight kept Salford goal machine Matt Smith very quiet. Ryan De Havilland and Zak Sturge were less impressive. Many of us have called for Sturge to get a run out in more important games at left back in place of Burrows, but the manager’s reluctance to make that switch right now appears to be the correct one.

4) David Ajiboye, absent yesterday because of injury, could yet become an important Posh player this season. His presence on the right wing would free up Kwame Poku to play as the 10 where he was so devastating at Blackpool last weekend. Poku was electric on the right flank yesterday right up until the point of crossing with his right foot. It was obvious Salford were happier sending him outside rather than letting him get onto his deadly left foot. Joel Randall remains an enigma to me as a 10. He is excellent at floating into space, but inconsistent when an aggressive pass is needed or a decision needs to be made on whether to shoot or cross. Randall did deliver a cute assist for Ricky-Jade Jones’ goal though.