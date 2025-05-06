Goalkeepers to leave as Peterborough United publish their retained list

Posh goalkeepers Jed Steer and Nicholas Bilokapic celebrating the Vertu Trophy semi-final success at Wrexham in February. Photo David Lowndes.

​Peterborough United goalkeeper Jed Steer has been released from the final year of his contract at his own request.

​And Posh have also placed his understudy Nicholas Bilokapic on the transfer list along with strikers Bradley Ihionvien and Jacob Wakeling, and left-back Jack Sparkes.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson recently described Ihionvien as 'incompatible’ with the club, while Sparkes finished the season on loan at Chesterfield and Wakeling barely played during a loan spell with Gillingham.

Bilokapic has failed to hold down a regular starting place in two seasons at Posh.

David Ajiboye has been released by Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Forward players David Ajiboye and Kabongo Tshimanga have been released at the end of their contracts. They finished the season on loan at Newport County and Swindon Town respectively.

Under 21 players Tyler Young, Ma’Kel Campbell, Justin Osagie, Jenson Sumnall and Aaron Powell have also been released along with Under 18s Ignas Sakalas, Tom Unwin, George Holley, Max Beech and Luke Gilbert.

Under 18 regulars Noah Freeman, Lucca Mendonca, Joe Davies, Andre Changunda and Fabian Claxton have all been offered Under 21 contracts

Posh have retained 22 senior players despite a disappointing 2024-25 season. They are all contracted for at least one more season.

Kabongo Tshimanga has been released by Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou will all leave the club by choice.

It had been thought some of the fringe players used in a disappointing finish to the League One season would be under threat, but they have all been retained.

Retained players: Will Blackmore, Bastian Smith, Harley Mills, Rio Adebisi, George Nevett, Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, Ollie Rose James Dornelly, Carl Johnston, Ryan De Havilland, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Archie Collins, Joe Andrews, Abraham Odoh, Cian Hayes, Chris Conn-Clarke, Gustav Lindgren, Malik Mothersille, Eddie Fox, Pemi Aderoju, David Kamara.

Released players: David Ajiboye, Jed Steer, Kabongo Tshimanga.

Transfer listed: Jack Sparkes, Bradley Ihionvien, Nicholas Bilokapic. Jacob Wakeling. Loans returned: Mahamadou Susoho, Jadel Katongo, Sam Hughes.

U21s released: Tyler Young, Ma’Kel Campbell, Justin Osagie, Jenson Sumnall, Aaron Powell.

U18s released: Ignas Sakalas, Tom Unwin, George Holley, Max Beech, Luke Gilbert.

U21 contracts offered: Noah Freeman, Joe Davies, Andre Changunda Fabian Claxton (extension to existing deal), Lucca Mendonca.