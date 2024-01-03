​First-choice Peterborough United goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic is expected to miss Sunday’s third round FA Cup tie against Leeds United at the Weston Homes Stadium (2pm kick off).

Posh goalkeeper Fynn Talley saving a penalty at Derby County. Unfortunately James Collins scored from the rebound. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Bilokapic picked up a knee injury in last week’s 2-2 home draw with Barnsley and limped off after 20 minutes.

Fynn Talley replaced him and went on to make his full Football League debut in the spectacular 3-2 win at Derby County on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bilokapic knock is not serious, but Talley, who saved a penalty at Pride Park, is expected to stand in for the Aussie again.

Patrick Bamford during Leeds United's 3-0 win over Birmingham City at Elland Road on New Year's Day. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Posh also have fitness concerns over forwards Malik Mothersille (heel injury) and central defender Romoney Crichlow who withdrew from the matchday squad at Derby after suffering a back spasm.

On-loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo is favourite to replace Peter Kioso at right-back following the 24 year-old’s return to parent club Rotherham United.

Kioso’s departure means Posh will also be seeking a new captain, their fourth of the season, after Ephron Mason-Clarke, Harrison Burrows and Kioso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Like Posh, Leeds also have goalkeeping issues. Number one Illan Meslier is suspended and back-up Karl Darlow is fighting an injury.

Third-choice Kristoffer Klaasen played against Birmingham City in the Championship on New Year’s Day and kept a clean sheet.

Leeds are not expected to field their full strength Championship side after a tough festive programme which yielded two home wins by an aggregate of 7-0 and two single goal away defeats.

Former MK Dons striker Patrick Bamford could play after scoring his first goal for an astonishing 31 months in Leeds’ 3-0 win against Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.

Bamford is an unpopular figure at Posh from his MK Dons days for the part he played in an early red card for Nat Knight-Percival in a League One game at London Road in 2013.