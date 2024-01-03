Goalkeeper issues for Peterborough United and Leeds United and why Posh fans don't like Patrick Bamford
Bilokapic picked up a knee injury in last week’s 2-2 home draw with Barnsley and limped off after 20 minutes.
Fynn Talley replaced him and went on to make his full Football League debut in the spectacular 3-2 win at Derby County on New Year’s Day.
The Bilokapic knock is not serious, but Talley, who saved a penalty at Pride Park, is expected to stand in for the Aussie again.
Posh also have fitness concerns over forwards Malik Mothersille (heel injury) and central defender Romoney Crichlow who withdrew from the matchday squad at Derby after suffering a back spasm.
On-loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo is favourite to replace Peter Kioso at right-back following the 24 year-old’s return to parent club Rotherham United.
Kioso’s departure means Posh will also be seeking a new captain, their fourth of the season, after Ephron Mason-Clarke, Harrison Burrows and Kioso.
Like Posh, Leeds also have goalkeeping issues. Number one Illan Meslier is suspended and back-up Karl Darlow is fighting an injury.
Third-choice Kristoffer Klaasen played against Birmingham City in the Championship on New Year’s Day and kept a clean sheet.
Leeds are not expected to field their full strength Championship side after a tough festive programme which yielded two home wins by an aggregate of 7-0 and two single goal away defeats.
Former MK Dons striker Patrick Bamford could play after scoring his first goal for an astonishing 31 months in Leeds’ 3-0 win against Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.
Bamford is an unpopular figure at Posh from his MK Dons days for the part he played in an early red card for Nat Knight-Percival in a League One game at London Road in 2013.