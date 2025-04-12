Girls make history for Posh with EDP National Cup win
The team have become the first from Posh to win a National Elite Development Programme (EDP) Cup.
Posh, who are coached by Tom England, beat Shrewsbury and Swindon 1-0, and drew 0-0 with host club Brentford on Finals Day to win the competition by one point.
Isla Morgan scored both Posh goals, in the 8th minute against Shrewsbury and the 33rd minute against Swindon.
Posh had beaten Norwich City and Ipswich Town in the East Regional Finals.
Posh chase a cup double later this month when tackling Blisworth in the Northants County Final at Bugbrooke St Michaels FC on Sunday, April 27 (12.30pm).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.