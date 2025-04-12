Girls make history for Posh with EDP National Cup win

Posh Under 12s celebrate their National Cup success.

Peterborough United’s Under 12 Girls side have delivered a slice of club history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team have become the first from Posh to win a National Elite Development Programme (EDP) Cup.

Posh, who are coached by Tom England, beat Shrewsbury and Swindon 1-0, and drew 0-0 with host club Brentford on Finals Day to win the competition by one point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isla Morgan scored both Posh goals, in the 8th minute against Shrewsbury and the 33rd minute against Swindon.

Posh Under 12s celebrate their National Cup success.

Posh had beaten Norwich City and Ipswich Town in the East Regional Finals.

Posh chase a cup double later this month when tackling Blisworth in the Northants County Final at Bugbrooke St Michaels FC on Sunday, April 27 (12.30pm).