Girls make history for Posh with EDP National Cup win

By Alan Swann
Published 12th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Posh Under 12s celebrate their National Cup success.Posh Under 12s celebrate their National Cup success.
Posh Under 12s celebrate their National Cup success.
Peterborough United’s Under 12 Girls side have delivered a slice of club history.

The team have become the first from Posh to win a National Elite Development Programme (EDP) Cup.

Posh, who are coached by Tom England, beat Shrewsbury and Swindon 1-0, and drew 0-0 with host club Brentford on Finals Day to win the competition by one point.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Isla Morgan scored both Posh goals, in the 8th minute against Shrewsbury and the 33rd minute against Swindon.

Posh Under 12s celebrate their National Cup success.Posh Under 12s celebrate their National Cup success.
Posh Under 12s celebrate their National Cup success.

Posh had beaten Norwich City and Ipswich Town in the East Regional Finals.

Posh chase a cup double later this month when tackling Blisworth in the Northants County Final at Bugbrooke St Michaels FC on Sunday, April 27 (12.30pm).

Related topics:SwindonBrentford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice