Peterborough United have signed Cian Hayes from Fleetwood for a six-figure fee on a three year contract.

In typical Posh fashion, the club has moved early to boost its attacking options with latest signing Cian Hayes joining Kwame Poku, Abraham Odoh and Jacob Wakeling as exciting wingers with the potential to give League One defenders sleepless nights.

Surprisingly, Hayes is also the third player- of five senior signings to have a recent past at National League side Rochdale.

Odoh spent three campaigns at Spotland between 2020 and 2023, while defender George Nevett was signed straight from Dale.

Peterborough United's latest signing, Cian Hayes.

Nevett and Hayes were teammates Hayes last season, a loan spell in which Hayes hit the headlines.

Having come through the ranks of the Fleetwood academy, the 21-year-old right winger spent the second half of last season out on loan at Rochdale; appearing 16 times and grabbing the headlines with some stunning strikes; registering five in total.

Despite only playing his first match for the club in February, Hayes won the club’s goal of the month competition on two occasions.

His February strike can be found here and his winning effort for April; which claimed the club’s goal of the season prize, can he viewed here.

Hayes also scored twice in eight games between October and November for Dale in a loan spell before being recalled by Lee Johnson, who was impressed by his performances.

Either side of being sent back out to Rochdale for the rest of the season, Hayes played 12 times for Fleetwood, scoring once against Port Vale in the League Cup. This included coming off the bench with ten minutes to go in December as the eventually relegated side made Posh sweat in the closing stages of their 1-0 away at Highbury.

Such was his performance levels, when Hayes returned for a second spell, Rochdale boss Jim Dale said: “It felt like a loss when he returned to Fleetwood.

“He was in a good vein of form and really enjoying his football here. His first loan was exactly what he needed, and he produced exactly what we wanted as well.

"Off the back of his loan here, there were EFL clubs keeping their eye on him.”

Academy graduate Hayes has played a total of 86 games for Fleetwood since making his debut in November 2019, scoring three times. This includes 45 appearance in all competitions for the side in 2022/23; including another appearance off the bench against Posh, this time as his side won 1-0 at Highbury on Valentine’s Day.

He also got the chance to face Championship winners Burnley in the FA Cup 5th round for a place in the quarter final. Fleetwood were only beaten by a 90th minute winner but Hayes was sent off after 45 minutes for a chest-high challenge.