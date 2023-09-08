News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Josh Knight (left), Zak Sturge (centre) and Ephron Mason-Clark could all be involved when Posh take on Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Josh Knight (left), Zak Sturge (centre) and Ephron Mason-Clark could all be involved when Posh take on Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Josh Knight (left), Zak Sturge (centre) and Ephron Mason-Clark could all be involved when Posh take on Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Get the Peterborough United newboys in action against Cambridge United

There’s added Peterborough United interest to a local derby against Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (September 12).
By Alan Swann
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST

There’s every chance Posh fans will get a first glimpse of new strikers Jacob Wakeling and Malik Mothersille, plus new defender Zak Sturge can be expected to start after his encouraging debut against Portsmouth last weekend.

Here’s the PT team to play Cambridge, a game that carries a 7pm kick off.

We know the levels number one goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic can reach, so let's see if Talley can build on the promise of his debut in a Carabao Cup tie at Portsmouth.

1. FYNN TALLEY

We know the levels number one goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic can reach, so let's see if Talley can build on the promise of his debut in a Carabao Cup tie at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The young defender did okay slightly out of position as a right centre-back at Fratton Park. It wil be good to see him in a more familiar role as a right-back. First choice Peter Koiso can be saved for a more important game a few days later.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

The young defender did okay slightly out of position as a right centre-back at Fratton Park. It wil be good to see him in a more familiar role as a right-back. First choice Peter Koiso can be saved for a more important game a few days later. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
First impressions of the teenage Chelsea loanee were favourable in the League One game at Pompey. He looked strong, quick and skilful. He will be the first choice left back so get him up and running on this match.

3. ZAK STURGE

First impressions of the teenage Chelsea loanee were favourable in the League One game at Pompey. He looked strong, quick and skilful. He will be the first choice left back so get him up and running on this match. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The centre-back deserves another start. He can't be far away from a League One call-up. On-loan Manchester City central defender Jadel Katongo is not available as he's with an England under 20 training camp.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The centre-back deserves another start. He can't be far away from a League One call-up. On-loan Manchester City central defender Jadel Katongo is not available as he's with an England under 20 training camp. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthCambridge