There’s added Peterborough United interest to a local derby against Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (September 12).
There’s every chance Posh fans will get a first glimpse of new strikers Jacob Wakeling and Malik Mothersille, plus new defender Zak Sturge can be expected to start after his encouraging debut against Portsmouth last weekend.
Here’s the PT team to play Cambridge, a game that carries a 7pm kick off.
1. FYNN TALLEY
We know the levels number one goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic can reach, so let's see if Talley can build on the promise of his debut in a Carabao Cup tie at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES DORNELLY
The young defender did okay slightly out of position as a right centre-back at Fratton Park. It wil be good to see him in a more familiar role as a right-back. First choice Peter Koiso can be saved for a more important game a few days later. Photo: Joe Dent
3. ZAK STURGE
First impressions of the teenage Chelsea loanee were favourable in the League One game at Pompey. He looked strong, quick and skilful. He will be the first choice left back so get him up and running on this match. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
The centre-back deserves another start. He can't be far away from a League One call-up. On-loan Manchester City central defender Jadel Katongo is not available as he's with an England under 20 training camp. Photo: Joe Dent