Peterborough United fans were in general satisfied with a point against a decent Barnsley side at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates his second goal against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 thanks to a brace from Jonson Clarke-Harris on his return to the side.

Here are a selection of views from Posh fans and their man-of-the-match nominations.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United in action against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOM JCH. Showed again that he’s not just a proven goal-scorer, but also a proper leader on the pitch, and some of his best contributions tonight were defensive blocks and clearances in our own box – @TheKittMatt

Excellent and brave point earned. Had to rest some players, but this team has tremendous heart. Huge game Monday. MOM Collins – @CHAMM24

Take the point and run. Squad depth an issue, but one I can't imagine will change too much in January. MOM Collins – @DazMoody

We could have done with Fuchs in that central midfield tonight as breaking up play needed. Quite a few adjustments had to be made. MOM Collins, but JCH a close second – @ChestneyS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given we were so far off the pace in the first half, against genuine promotion contenders, that was an excellent point. What do we have to do though to win a penalty? The challenge on EMC in the second half was stonewall. MOM Collins who was outstanding throughout – @derren_cooper

Absolutely shocking passing from the back and we were lost in an unfamiliar formation and starting XI from what we’ve had these past few weeks. Second half was brilliant and Kyprianou was sorely missed when he wasn’t on the pitch. The officiating was awful – @olrecite

A couple of changes were surprising, but I guess rotating the squad over busy period. Sloppy start unable to deal with their press. Showed character to get back in game and probably should have won it. MOM Collins – @StevenAdams2

Totally appreciate and love that this team will always try to play out from the back, but sometimes you do have to just clear your lines. MOM Archie Collins finally getting the recognition he deserves – @Malcolm18668825

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can't win, don't lose! Fair play to Barnsley for coming here to attack, but we've now taken 4 points off them and in both matches they took the lead. Superb effort from JCH to play the entire game when so short of match fitness, but my MOM has to go to Collins – @PoshboyAlan

To give a 2-goal lead to a rival and come back to draw isn’t a bad point and shows spirit in the side. Better shape after subs and more control in midfield. MOM agree with Collins, but also mention to JCH, he scored goals, simple as that – @BaldeyAl

Katongo lost in midfield, two terrible goals, great character to fightback! MOM Archie Collins – @JonMorley18

Struggled with the high press and counter attack from Barnsley in the 1st half, also sloppy in possession. Felt like we missed Kyprianou in the central midfield area. Better in the 2nd half, not sure how we didn’t get a penalty. MOM Collins – @1_ferguson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strange selection, but guts and committed show got us a point. MOM. Edwards – @Rutlandspinner

Selection interesting not sure it worked. JCH MOM just because he got us a point, and the feeling it was his last game possibly. Grit, determination kept us in it, officiating stopped us winning it – @gruffalo76

Got bullied for the first 25 mins and gave them 2 goals, Great heart in this team though to pull it back, Another 10 mins and we may have won all 3 points.

MOM Collins – @gavincave66

JCH must stay! Let's start a petition. Letting him go would be a crime – @MichaelRutkows4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullied for first 25 minutes. Didn't have an answer. Strange team selection and it showed first half as we looked a little lost. Too many unforced errors in possession as well. Great fightback though, sign of a good team. MOM: Archie Collins (again!) – @IanJBryant

Gifted them a 2-0 lead & salvaged a point. Blatant pen not given too – @Kyle_irving20

Too many changes, but great to see MOM JCH start. Barnsley did their homework on us, but second half we improved big time – @PaulPosh