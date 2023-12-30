Get a petition up to make JCH stay at Peterborough United, salute the team spirit and what do we have to do to win a penalty?
Posh battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 thanks to a brace from Jonson Clarke-Harris on his return to the side.
Here are a selection of views from Posh fans and their man-of-the-match nominations.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X.
MOM JCH. Showed again that he’s not just a proven goal-scorer, but also a proper leader on the pitch, and some of his best contributions tonight were defensive blocks and clearances in our own box – @TheKittMatt
Excellent and brave point earned. Had to rest some players, but this team has tremendous heart. Huge game Monday. MOM Collins – @CHAMM24
Take the point and run. Squad depth an issue, but one I can't imagine will change too much in January. MOM Collins – @DazMoody
We could have done with Fuchs in that central midfield tonight as breaking up play needed. Quite a few adjustments had to be made. MOM Collins, but JCH a close second – @ChestneyS
Given we were so far off the pace in the first half, against genuine promotion contenders, that was an excellent point. What do we have to do though to win a penalty? The challenge on EMC in the second half was stonewall. MOM Collins who was outstanding throughout – @derren_cooper
Absolutely shocking passing from the back and we were lost in an unfamiliar formation and starting XI from what we’ve had these past few weeks. Second half was brilliant and Kyprianou was sorely missed when he wasn’t on the pitch. The officiating was awful – @olrecite
A couple of changes were surprising, but I guess rotating the squad over busy period. Sloppy start unable to deal with their press. Showed character to get back in game and probably should have won it. MOM Collins – @StevenAdams2
Totally appreciate and love that this team will always try to play out from the back, but sometimes you do have to just clear your lines. MOM Archie Collins finally getting the recognition he deserves – @Malcolm18668825
If you can't win, don't lose! Fair play to Barnsley for coming here to attack, but we've now taken 4 points off them and in both matches they took the lead. Superb effort from JCH to play the entire game when so short of match fitness, but my MOM has to go to Collins – @PoshboyAlan
To give a 2-goal lead to a rival and come back to draw isn’t a bad point and shows spirit in the side. Better shape after subs and more control in midfield. MOM agree with Collins, but also mention to JCH, he scored goals, simple as that – @BaldeyAl
Katongo lost in midfield, two terrible goals, great character to fightback! MOM Archie Collins – @JonMorley18
Struggled with the high press and counter attack from Barnsley in the 1st half, also sloppy in possession. Felt like we missed Kyprianou in the central midfield area. Better in the 2nd half, not sure how we didn’t get a penalty. MOM Collins – @1_ferguson
Strange selection, but guts and committed show got us a point. MOM. Edwards – @Rutlandspinner
Selection interesting not sure it worked. JCH MOM just because he got us a point, and the feeling it was his last game possibly. Grit, determination kept us in it, officiating stopped us winning it – @gruffalo76
Got bullied for the first 25 mins and gave them 2 goals, Great heart in this team though to pull it back, Another 10 mins and we may have won all 3 points.
MOM Collins – @gavincave66
JCH must stay! Let's start a petition. Letting him go would be a crime – @MichaelRutkows4
Bullied for first 25 minutes. Didn't have an answer. Strange team selection and it showed first half as we looked a little lost. Too many unforced errors in possession as well. Great fightback though, sign of a good team. MOM: Archie Collins (again!) – @IanJBryant
Gifted them a 2-0 lead & salvaged a point. Blatant pen not given too – @Kyle_irving20
Too many changes, but great to see MOM JCH start. Barnsley did their homework on us, but second half we improved big time – @PaulPosh
Wrong team, the changes should have been made for Reading. Both full backs poor, ref even worse.MOM Collins – @JG16_