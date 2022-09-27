GALLERY: The Peterborough United player who is said to be in the top 20 most valuable League One players - and the Barnsley, Portsmouth, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town players who join them
Derby County are revealed to have the most valuable squad in League One, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.
The league’s big-hitters lead the way with a suggested value of £20.61m, ahead of Sheffield Wednesday (£13.1m), Portsmouth (£12.02m) and Barnsley (£11.81m). Peterborough have a value of £9.18m in comparison.
But who are the most valuable players in the league and what are they said to be worth?
Peterborough’s highest valued player is Jonson Clarke-Harris at £1.08m, with Jack Marriott being given an £810,000 price tag.
