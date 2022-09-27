The league’s big-hitters lead the way with a suggested value of £20.61m, ahead of Sheffield Wednesday (£13.1m), Portsmouth (£12.02m) and Barnsley (£11.81m). Peterborough have a value of £9.18m in comparison.

But who are the most valuable players in the league and what are they said to be worth?

Peterborough’s highest valued player is Jonson Clarke-Harris at £1.08m, with Jack Marriott being given an £810,000 price tag.

Give us your thoughts on who your most valuable player is and why via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news here.

1. Jason Knight (Derby County) £4.5m Photo: Malcolm Couzens:Getty Photo Sales

2. Max Bird (Derby County) £3.6m Photo: Malcolm Couzens:Getty Photo Sales

3. Louie Sibley (Derby County) £2.7m Photo: James Gill Photo Sales

4. Mads Juel Andersen (Barnsley) £2.25m Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales