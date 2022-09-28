It’s something that will be crucial to Peterborough’s hopes this season, but a skill they have yet to find.

Posh have picked up points just once this season after conceding the first goal, having trailed six times so far this campaign.

Just four teams in the league are yet to win any points after conceding first.

But how does Posh’s record compare with every other team in the league? Here we have the answers, with each club’s record being given based on how many times they have fallen behind.

1. Burton Albion - 0 points 8 0 0 8 0 Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

2. MK Dons - 0 points 5 0 0 5 0 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. Wycombe Wanderers - 0 points 5 0 0 5 0 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4. Exeter City - 0 points 4 0 0 4 0 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales