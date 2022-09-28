News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have trailed six times in their opening ten matches.

GALLERY: Here's how many points Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday, Cambridge United, Ipswich Town - and every other League One side - have won after going behind this season

Turning defeat into a draw and one point into three is the skill of any promotion-winning side.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 7:50 am

It’s something that will be crucial to Peterborough’s hopes this season, but a skill they have yet to find.

Posh have picked up points just once this season after conceding the first goal, having trailed six times so far this campaign.

Just four teams in the league are yet to win any points after conceding first.

But how does Posh’s record compare with every other team in the league? Here we have the answers, with each club’s record being given based on how many times they have fallen behind.

1. Burton Albion - 0 points

8 0 0 8 0

Photo: Morgan Harlow

2. MK Dons - 0 points

5 0 0 5 0

Photo: Marc Atkins

3. Wycombe Wanderers - 0 points

5 0 0 5 0

Photo: Marc Atkins

4. Exeter City - 0 points

4 0 0 4 0

Photo: Jacques Feeney

