Overton is on the comeback trail after picking up a season-ending injury last January and he has returned in sharp form.

Posh already led courtesy of an early goal from one of five trialist players in action when Overton was sent on for the start of the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it took him just three minutes to strike with a neat finish after an excellent pass from another player performing in secret.

Action from Peterborough Sports v Posh U21s (blue). Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh had taken the lead in 17th minute when summer signing David Kawa broke into the penalty area. His shot was well blocked by former Posh youth team goalkeeper Lewis Elsom, but that trialist was on hand to finish with a fine curling shot.

Posh should have scored a second goal within five minutes when they were awarded a penalty, but Elsom saved Lewis Darlington’s spot-kick.

Sports had their moments and actually started the game the better with another ex-Posh man Jordan Nicholson heading over a Matty Miles cross before summer signing Ben Fowkes dragged a shot when well placed wide. Nicholson also fired into the sidenetting. Defender Miles agreed a deal to return to Sports after the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this Posh team has yet to concede a goal in three friendly games in the last eight days and they again proved impossible to break down.

Action from Peterborough Sports v Posh U21s (blue). Photo: David Lowndes.

Benjamin Arthur made a terric block to thwart Nicholson on the stroke of half-time just after Kawa had grazed a post at the other end with a decent hit at goal.

The hosts’ best chance of the second half came on 78 minutes as Dan Lawlor’s floated free-kick was met by the head of co-boss Michael Gash, but he sent his header narrowly over the bar.

Reuben Marshall should have added a third for Posh on 83 minutes as Trialist E slipped the ball into the path of the forward and he sent his effort wide. The trialist goalkeeper was called into action in the closing stages of the game as Lawlor’s low cross was converted towards his own goal by Sam Dreyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh now move on to a prestigious friiendly at Liverpool Under 21s on Tuesday. Sports continue their pre-season programme at Corby on Wednesday.

Posh: Trialist A (sub Trialist D), Bodnar, Powell, McGlinchey, Arthur (sub Fox), Thomas (sub Dreyer), Trialist B (sub Trialist E), Chiha (sub Titchmarsh), Darlington (sub Overton), Trialist C, Kawa (sub Marshall). Unused subs: West.

Sports: Elsom, Tootle (sub Gash), Tessler, Johnson (sub Tootle), Miles, Lawlor, Nicholson (Sub Pereira), McCammon, Alban-Jones, Jones, Fowkes (sub Gyamfi). Unused subs: Crook, Trialist.

STAMFORD V STEVENAGE

Former Posh striker Ricky Miller scored his first goal following an emotional return to Stamford AFC as the Southern League side beat League Two Stevenage 2-1 at the Zeeco Stadium in a friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller opened the scoring in the first-half and Trey Charles grabbed a second-half winner for the Daniels against a strong Stevenage squad mangerd by former Stamford and Posh manager Steve Evans.

Evans included his recent signings from Posh Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson and Ben Thompson.