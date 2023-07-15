News you can trust since 1948
Gabe on the goal trail again as Peterborough United 21s win at Peterborough Sports

Gabe Overton scored his second goal in two games as Peterborough United Under 21s beat Peterborough Sports in a friendly at PIMS Park on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 15th Jul 2023, 19:12 BST- 2 min read
Gabe Overton (blue shirt). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comGabe Overton (blue shirt). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Gabe Overton (blue shirt). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Overton is on the comeback trail after picking up a season-ending injury last January and he has returned in sharp form.

Posh already led courtesy of an early goal from one of five trialist players in action when Overton was sent on for the start of the second half.

And it took him just three minutes to strike with a neat finish after an excellent pass from another player performing in secret.

Posh had taken the lead in 17th minute when summer signing David Kawa broke into the penalty area. His shot was well blocked by former Posh youth team goalkeeper Lewis Elsom, but that trialist was on hand to finish with a fine curling shot.

Posh should have scored a second goal within five minutes when they were awarded a penalty, but Elsom saved Lewis Darlington’s spot-kick.

Sports had their moments and actually started the game the better with another ex-Posh man Jordan Nicholson heading over a Matty Miles cross before summer signing Ben Fowkes dragged a shot when well placed wide. Nicholson also fired into the sidenetting.

But this Posh team has yet to concede a goal in three friendly games in the last eight days and they again proved impossible to break down.

Benjamin Arthur made a terric block to thwart Nicholson on the stroke of half-time just after Kawa had grazed a post at the other end with a decent hit at goal.

The hosts’ best chance of the second half came on 78 minutes as Dan Lawlor’s floated free-kick was met by the head of co-boss Michael Gash, but he sent his header narrowly over the bar.

Reuben Marshall should have added a third for Posh on 83 minutes as Trialist E slipped the ball into the path of the forward and he sent his effort wide. The trialist goalkeeper was called into action in the closing stages of the game as Lawlor’s low cross was converted towards his own goal by Sam Dreyer.

Posh XI: Trialist A, Bodnar, Thomas (Dreyer, 46min), Arthur (Fox, 46min), Powell, McGlinchey, Chiha (Titchmarsh, 66min), Trialist B (Trialist E, 66min), Trialist A (Trialist D, 46min), Darlington (Overton, 46min), Kawa (Marshall, 62min).

Sports: Elsom, Tootle (sub Gash), Tessler, Johnson (sub Tootle), Miles, Lawlor, Nicholson (Sub Pereira), McCammon, Alban-Jones, Jones, Fowkes (sub Gyamfi). Unused subs: Crook, Trialist.

Posh: Trialist A (sub Trialist D), Bodnar, Powell, McGlinchey, Arthur (sub Fox), Thomas (sub Dreyer), Trialist B (sub Trialist E), Chiha (sub Titchmarsh), Darlington (sub Overton), Trialist C, Kawa (sub Marshall). Unused subs: West.

Related topics:OvertonPeterborough Sports