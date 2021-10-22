Full respect for lowly Peterborough United from high-fliers Queens Park Rangers and the night Posh delivered one of their greatest performances against the Super Hoops

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Photo: Getty Images.

Manager Mark Warburton insists his fifth-placed side will have to be at their best to beat a Posh team boosted by a crucial midweek success at Hull City.

Rangers are seeking a fourth win in five Championship matches.

Warburton told www.qpr.co.uk: “We have another tough game at Peterborough this weekend. They also come into the game following a very good result in midweek, at Hull. That will give them lots of confidence.

Neale Fenn scored twice for Posh in a 4-1 win over QPR.

“They are tough to beat at home. I watched their recent game against West Brom. They are hard to beat and break in numbers. They have ball players in midfield and defenders who can drive out with the football.

“Injuries have probably hurt them at times this season, but there won’t be any lack of respect. We know we’ll have to be at our best to get the points on Saturday.

“Victory would give us four wins out of five – and that’s the consistency that you want.”

After missing out through suspension against Blackburn in midweek, QPR skipper Stefan Johansen could return for tomorrow’s trip to Posh as could Moses Odubajo and George Thomas.

ONE OF THE GREAT POSH PERFORMANCES

Posh delivered one of the best performances of Barry Fry’s managerial reign when they thumped QPR 4-1 in a Division Two game at London Road exactly 20 years before Saturday’s meeting (October 23, 2001).

The visitors took the lead on four minutes through Steve Palmer, but Dave Farrell and Neale Fenn had Posh in front at the break and second half goals from Fenn and Leon McKenzie secured a superb win. It didn’t do Posh any good though. They didn’t win again for 10 League matches!

Posh: Tyler, Jelleyman, Williams, Rea, Edwards, Joseph, Bullard, Forsyth, Farrell, Fenn, McKenzie. Subs used: Danielsson, Shields, Oldfield.

Posh have won five of their 10 Football League home games against QPR.

A single Aaron Mclean goal won the last meeting in a 2010 Championship fixture on a night two QPR players were sent off.