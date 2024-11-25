Current Peterborough Sports joint-manager Michael Gash (right) celebrates an FA Cup success for non league Kidderminster Harriers at Posh in 2014. Photo David Lowndes.

​Manager Darren Ferguson should have few regrets when finally leaving Peterborough United for good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Not sustaining Posh at Championship level will be one and he went public with another one after his club had been drawn at home to League Two high fliers Notts County in the second round of the FA Cup, a tie that takes place this Saturday (3pm).

"I’ve never really had a good FA Cup run or managed against one of the biggest clubs in the country,” Ferguson said. “When we reached the fifth round the other year I left the club just before we played at home to Manchester City!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That 2021-22 season is the only time Ferguson has steered Posh into the fifth round, although they started in the third round as they were a Championship club.

Charlie Lee scores for League Two Posh in an FA Cup win at Championship side Colchester United in 2008.

Ferguson’s Posh beat Bristol Rovers and QPR and the draw with City was known before the manager fell on his sword after a dispiriting Championship defeat at Derby County. Grant McCann managed Posh as they went down 2-0 to City.

FERGIE IN THE FA CUP

P30 W15 D6 L9 F54 A40

Ferguson’s actual FA Cup record is not bad as Posh have won 15 and lost nine of 30 ties under his care.

His biggest shock win, on paper, was 3-1 for a League Two side at Championship outfit Colchester in the 2007-08 season. Posh drew 1-1 at Premier League West Brom in the following round before losing the replay at London Road 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson has managed Posh against four Premier League sides in FA Cup ties – against Sunderland, Norwich City and Burnley as well as West Brom – and all were lost.

Ferguson was also manager when Posh lost to non-league sides Kidderminster (2014) and Chorley (2020), but major success, first in the EFL Trophy and then in League One, followed both of those defeats.

FERGIE IN THE LEAGUE CUP P22 W8 D3 L11 F38 A35

Ferguson’s League Cup record with Posh is much worse.

Again the 2007-08 campaign – his first full season with the club – provided his best result, a 2-1 first round win at home to Championship side Southampton.

Posh beat fellow Championship sides Ipswich Town and Newcastle United in the 2009-10 competition ahead of a fourth round defeat at Premier League Blackburn Rovers. That’s Ferguson’s best run in the League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In four consecutive campaigns under Ferguson, Posh lost in the first round without scoring a goal, v Portsmouth (1-0, 2014), v Oxford (1-0, 2019), v Cheltenham (1-0, 2020) and v Plymouth (4-0, 2021). They lost 2-0 at Oxford in the first round this season.

FERGIE IN OTHER GAMES

P40 W24 D7 L9 F82 A45

Ferguson has an outstanding record in matches recorded as ‘others’ by Posh statistician Mick Robinson, which are essentially EFL Trophy and play-off matches.

FERGIE IN THE EFL

P533 W237 D108 L188 F875 A715.

Posh suffered their 188th Football League defeat under Ferguson last weekend.

FERGIE IN ALL COMPS

P625 W284 D124 L217 F1,049 A835

Posh have scored over 1,000 goals in all competitions under Ferguson’s management.