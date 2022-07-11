Experienced Posh defender Nathan Thompson should be in action at Deeping Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The United Counties Premier Division side stepped in at short notice to host Posh after a scheduled behind-closed-doors friendly at a Football League club was called off.

Posh also have a friendly at League Two side Stevenage on Wednesday (7.30pm) and manager Grant McCann intends to utilise his entire squad over the two fixtures.

The starting XI at Deeping will play for an hour before being replaced by a completely different. Those who play 30 minutes at the Haydon Whitham Stadium will play for an hour at Stevenage.

Posh will be without long-term injury victims Dan Butler and Oliver Norburn this week, but picked up no fresh problems while in Portugal for a pre-season training camp.

Ronnie Edwards was rested in the 3-0 friendly win over Leyton Orient in Portugal on Friday.

McCann said: “I want to say a big thank you to the manager Luke Hipwell and everyone at Deeping Rangers for facilitating the game. It will be really good for the local community to have a game like this one and we look forward to seeing plenty of Posh fans there.”