Fulham manager insists his high-flying team deserved to beat struggling Peterborough United

Mark Beevers of Peterborough United in action with Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Aleksandar Mitrovic claimed his 20th goal of the season as second-placed Fulham beat Posh 1-0 to move six points clear of third-placed West Brom with a sixth win in a row.

Posh earned plenty of post-match plaudits, but Silva was always confident his side would prevail.

“We started the game well with creating any chances,” Silva stated. “And then we seemed to lose confidence as they caused us problems with counter-attacks.

“I told the players at half-time to stay patient and keep our balance, but to play with more intensity and speed and then I felt we would score.