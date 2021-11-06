Fulham manager insists his high-flying team deserved to beat struggling Peterborough United
Fulham manager Marco Silva insists the better team won the Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium today (November 6).
Aleksandar Mitrovic claimed his 20th goal of the season as second-placed Fulham beat Posh 1-0 to move six points clear of third-placed West Brom with a sixth win in a row.
Posh earned plenty of post-match plaudits, but Silva was always confident his side would prevail.
“We started the game well with creating any chances,” Silva stated. “And then we seemed to lose confidence as they caused us problems with counter-attacks.
“I told the players at half-time to stay patient and keep our balance, but to play with more intensity and speed and then I felt we would score.
“They created more problems when we made mistakes, but in general we deserved to win. We were the best team on the pitch. We were always trying to control the game and it’s a very important three points for us.”