Ferguson’s side must now face a replay at the Peninsula Stadium in the week commencing November 13, the one outcome he was certain he wanted to avoid.

Ferguson even admitted he ran the risk of losing the game at the end, such was his desire to not to find his side in a replay.

Posh snatched a draw in the third minute of five added after centre-half Emmanuel Fernandez, who was brought on up front, headed home Ephron Mason-Clark’s cross.

Posh had gone behind twice in the match due to howlers from Nicholas Bilokapic. Ricky-Jade Jones scored the first equaliser just 25 seconds into the second half to net in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Ferguson said: “It was a mixed bag. We were one goal behind in the cup going into injury time and we got something out of it so I was pleased with our determination not to lose the game, a game we didn’t deserve to lose.

“I’m frustrated we’ve got another game though and a journey up to Salford. We’ve already got Wigan on Tuesday so I didn’t want a replay. I ran the risk of losing the game towards the end.

“We were defending with just two players and the rest were up front but in many ways, you don’t want to lose a game so you’re better off being in the cup and having a replay but it’s definitely a result I didn’t want.

“Manny came on and gets us back in it. My thinking was, I wasn’t bothered about defending. We had to throw everyone in the box and Manny was fantastic.

"He’s quick, he gets on the end of crosses and just causes panic. I want to play a certain way, but not when it’s 1-2 in the cup. Then just get it forward and get it in the box.

“I actually thought we were going to go onto win but even then, we could have lost it. I wasn’t bothered about losing, my attitude was just win the game.

“Then Malik Mothersille went through and their boy defended it well. It’s frustrating, but we played some really good stuff at times. Kwame in particular was a constant threat. We said at half-time, just get him the ball as much as possible.”

Posh made five changes to the team that beat Blackpool 4-2 last Saturday, leaving out Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Peter Kioso, Hector Kyprianou and David Ajiboye.

Ferguson revealed two minor injury concerns, but was mostly trying to manage the minutes of his squad.

He said: “I had one or two enforced decisions. PK picked up something late in training on Thursday, but he will be fit for Tuesday.

"David wasn’t going to make today after the knock on his groin. but he will train on Monday and be ready for Tuesday.

“I wanted to get rest into Hecto as he will be involved during the international break. I wanted to rest Harrison because he’s played more than anyone and I wanted to get Zak in at left-back because Harrison is on four bookings and if he gets suspended, we’re going to need Zak.

"I wanted to give Ronnie a rest because he’s another one that will go and play two games with England.