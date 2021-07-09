From Turkey to Bradford to Wigan: former Peterborough United players on the move this summer

Here’s where the ex-men have landed...
1.
PAUL COUTTS (from Fleetwood to Bristol Rovers): Posh years 2008-10: Since Posh he has played for Preston, Derby, Sheffield United, Fleetwood, Salford (loan). This stylish midfielder has followed his old Fleetwood boss Joey Barton to League Two Bristol Rovers. He once followed Darren Ferguson from Posh to Preston. A strong player for Posh who surprisingly didn't score for the club in 60 appearances. Photo: Pete Norton Getty Images.
2.
RYAN TUNNICLIFFE (from Luton to Portsmouth): Posh years 2011-12 (loan): Since Posh he's played for Barnsley, Ipswich, Fulham, Wigan, Blackburn, Millwall and Luton. There were high hopes for this athletic midfielder when he moved to London Road on loan from Manchester United, but he could never hold down a regular starting place, making just 12 starts. He's had a lot of clubs for a 28 year-old and now he's dropped into League One to sample life under the Cowleys at Pompey. His running power should suit their preferred style of play. Photo: Ben Hoskins Getty Images.
3.
NAT KNIGHT-PERCIVAL (from Morecambe to Tranmere). Posh years: 2012-14. Since Posh he's played for Shrewsbury, Carlisle and Morecambe. This 34 year-old defender played Championship football for Posh in a 56 match career at London Road. He helped Morecambe to a surprise promotion from League Two last season (his last game for the club was the play-off final at Wembley) and he will now try and do the same at Tranmere. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.
4.
LEE ANGOL (from Leyton Orient to Bradford City). Posh years: 2015-17. Since Posh he's played for Lincoln, Mansfield, Shrewsbury and Leyton Orient. A gangly striker who delivered the odd moment of quality at London Road, but he just doesn't score enough so a surprise signing for a Bradford City side expected to challenge for promotion from League Two. Now 26 scored 12 goals in 55 Posh appearances. Photo: Getty Images.