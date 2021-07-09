From Turkey to Bradford to Wigan: former Peterborough United players on the move this summer

2.

RYAN TUNNICLIFFE (from Luton to Portsmouth): Posh years 2011-12 (loan): Since Posh he's played for Barnsley, Ipswich, Fulham, Wigan, Blackburn, Millwall and Luton. There were high hopes for this athletic midfielder when he moved to London Road on loan from Manchester United, but he could never hold down a regular starting place, making just 12 starts. He's had a lot of clubs for a 28 year-old and now he's dropped into League One to sample life under the Cowleys at Pompey. His running power should suit their preferred style of play. Photo: Ben Hoskins Getty Images.