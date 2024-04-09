From Peterborough to Wembley Way: 65 amazing pictures of Posh fans at the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final

Many young Posh fans got their first experience at the National Stadium with Peterborough United on Sunday
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Apr 2024, 16:49 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 16:59 BST

Peterborough was emptied on Sunday as thousands and thousands of fans flocked to Wembley to see their beloved Posh bring home the silverware.

More than 22,000 Peterborough United fans were at the ground to see Harrison Burrows lift the Bristol Street Motors Trophy after a dramatic finish.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked fans to send in their pictures of the day – from the journey to London to the walk down Wembley Way – and you did not disappoint, with dozens of pictures being sent our way.

Here is a selection of those pictures.Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes was in the ground to get the best images of fans at the match

Nikita Pitts sent in this picture of jubilation for young Posh fans

1. Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final fans pictures

Nikita Pitts sent in this picture of jubilation for young Posh fans

This picture of a young fan outside Wembley was sent in by Kayleigh Broll

2. Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final fans pictures

This picture of a young fan outside Wembley was sent in by Kayleigh Broll

Suzanne Gilby took this photo of two young fans getting their first experience of Peterborough United at Wembley

3. Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final fans pictures

Suzanne Gilby took this photo of two young fans getting their first experience of Peterborough United at Wembley

Aimee Butler sent in this wonderful photo from Wembley Way

4. Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final fans pictures

Aimee Butler sent in this wonderful photo from Wembley Way

