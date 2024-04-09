From Peterborough to Wembley Way: 65 amazing pictures of Posh fans at the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final

Peterborough was emptied on Sunday as thousands and thousands of fans flocked to Wembley to see their beloved Posh bring home the silverware.

More than 22,000 Peterborough United fans were at the ground to see Harrison Burrows lift the Bristol Street Motors Trophy after a dramatic finish.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked fans to send in their pictures of the day – from the journey to London to the walk down Wembley Way – and you did not disappoint, with dozens of pictures being sent our way.

Here is a selection of those pictures.Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes was in the ground to get the best images of fans at the match

Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final fans pictures Nikita Pitts sent in this picture of jubilation for young Posh fans

Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final fans pictures This picture of a young fan outside Wembley was sent in by Kayleigh Broll

Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final fans pictures Suzanne Gilby took this photo of two young fans getting their first experience of Peterborough United at Wembley