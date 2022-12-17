Mark Beevers (left) in action for Perth Glory. Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images.

Defenders Mark Beevers and Niall Mason were both part of the Posh squad that won promotion from League One in the 2020-21 season.

Mason left Posh at the end of that season after scoring in his final game for the club at another old club Doncaster Rovers in May, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took a while for the then 24 year-old to find another club with Scottish side Dundee pulling out of a deal after learning of a sexual assault conviction for Mason when a Doncaster player in 2019.

Jason Cummings (left) celebrates a goal for Central Coast Mariners. Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images.

Mason finally moved back to Qatar where he had spent some of his childhood. He is eligible to play for the Qatari national team.

Mason played for Qatari Second Division side Lusai before joining Al Shahaniya of the same division earlier this year. He now appears to have left that club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beevers stayed with Posh for another season before decamping to the other side of the world to play for Perth Glory in the Australian A League. Perth are currently next to bottom in the division with two wins and four defeats in six matches. Beevers (33) has played in all six matches.

Former Posh loan striker Jason Cummings, who played for Australia in the Qatar World Cup, is with New South Wales-based Central Coast Mariners and he has scored three goals in seven matches this season for the team in fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Posh skipper Jack Baldwin has been plying his trade with Ross County of the Scottish Premier League for the past two seasons. On Saturday he was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity. County were leading 1-0 at home to St Johnstone at the time, but lost 2-1.

It was the seventh red card of Baldwin’s career, but the first for several seasons, with the other six arriving when he was with Posh!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incidentally former Posh players Mark O’Hara and Jason Naismith, two of the many signings Steve Evans made in his short stint as London Road boss, are now at Scottish Premier League side St Mirren and Scottish Championship outfit Queens Park respectively.

Closer to home Lee Tomlin scored his second goal in three games for Ilkeston of the Southern League Premier Division central on Saturday. Ilkeston beat Alvechurch 3-0 to move into eighth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In League Two in England Swindon moved up to fourth with a 1-0 win at Barrow, a result secured by an early penalty from another Evans’ Posh signing Louis Reed.

Former Posh full-back Frazer Blake-Tracy was part of a Swindon defence that claimed a second successive clean sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored the opening goal for Derby County in a 4-0 League One win over Forest Green at Pride Park, a result that took the Rams above Posh into sixth place.