From 4/10 to 8.5/10, Peterborough United player ratings after a tough season in the Championship

1. CONOR COVENTRY

Championship appearances 12 (4 starts). Posh spent all summer pursuing a neat and tidy passer apparently on the verge of a first-team place at West Ham United and then chose to ignore him no matter how bad things got in the first half of the season. Started four games during his loan spell before departing for a far more successful loan spell at MK Dons. Looked lightweight for the Championship. 4/10.

Photo: Joe Dent