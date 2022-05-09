From 4/10 to 8.5/10, Peterborough United player ratings after a tough season in the Championship

I’ve rated all the players who made 10 or more Championship appearances for their performances over the season. There are 22 players who qualified.
Some ratings were rescued by a strong finish to the season.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 Very poor.
1. CONOR COVENTRY
Championship appearances 12 (4 starts). Posh spent all summer pursuing a neat and tidy passer apparently on the verge of a first-team place at West Ham United and then chose to ignore him no matter how bad things got in the first half of the season. Started four games during his loan spell before departing for a far more successful loan spell at MK Dons. Looked lightweight for the Championship. 4/10.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. BALI MUMBA
Championship appearances 10 (7 starts): A waste of a January loan signing as Posh appeared reluctant to play him in his best position of right-back. Scored a dazzling goal on his Posh debut in the FA Cup, but he struggled at Championship level. Never looked comfortable passing the ball out from the back and defensively suspect when playing on the left. 4/10.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. JOEL RANDALL
Championship appearances 11 (1 start). Weighed down by a seven-figure transfer fee and an inability to stay free of injury and illness this turned into a horror campaign for the attacking midfielder. Started the second game of the season at home to Derby and didn't start again amid rumours of homesickness. Flashes of quality, but missed a great scoring chance to become a Posh hero in an important home game against Barnsley. 4/10.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. MARK BEEVERS
Championship appearances 14 (all starts). The man with the most Championship experience in the squad picked up a rare injury in the third game of the season (when he was playing well) and never really hit form after that. Played just three games in 2022 and lost the club captaincy. 4/10.
Photo: Joe Dent