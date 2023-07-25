The 27 year-old signed a three-year contract at Tynecastle on Monday after Posh accepted an improved offer for the transfer-listed promotion-winning centre-back.

Posh have now offloaded five of the nine players they placed on the transfer list at the end of last season, while also selling star midfielder Jack Taylor to Ipswich.

Defenders Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler, plus midfielder Ben Thompson, have joined League One rivals Stevenage, midfielder Oliver Norbun has moved to third tier Blackpool and goalkeeper Christy Pym has dropped into League Two with Mansfield.

Frankie Kent (left) and Jack Taylor have both left Posh this summer. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, defenders Josh Knight and Joe Tomlinson, and midfielder Jeando Fuchs are the transfer-listed players still at London Road.

Kent played 170 times for Posh after joining the club from Colchester United for around £500k in June 2019 and helped the side to promotion from League One in the 2020-21 season.

He’s now licking his lips at the prospect of European football. Hearts have been drawn against Norwegialn side Rosenborg or Crusaders from Northern Ireland in the third round of the Europa Conference League.

Kent told Hearts TV and the Edinburgh News: “It’s brilliant, I’m so happy to be here. It’s all happened very quickly. I met everyone for the first time on Mondayy and got to see the stadium. I’m really excited.

“I wanted a new challenge as well as the opportunity to play in European football. Hearts are a massive club. It’s something new for me, something different, and something exciting. It’s a new place to live. I’m going to try and take that experience on and really enjoy it.

“It’s really exciting and the first time I’ve ever been a part of it. To get to sit there and watch the draw for a European competition was a surreal experience. One of the main reasons I wanted to come up here was to do that with Hearts.

“I’m looking forward to getting going. I can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into it.”

Kent will now again play alongside former Posh teammate Jorge Grant who spent a less than successful season with Posh in the Championship in 2021-22.

“It’s been good to meet everybody, and I got to watch a bit of training,” Kent added. “I’m very close with Granty as we spent a good year together at Peterborough. We get on really well and I reckon that will help me bed in.